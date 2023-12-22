Heading 3
Hrithik Roshan's best Dance numbers
Hrithik Roshan amazed everyone when he effortlessly shook his legs on Dhoom Again
Dhoom Again
Image source- IMDb
It has one of the iconic signature steps of Hrithik Roshan. He ruled millions of hearts with his moves in this particular song
Image source- IMDb
Ek Pal Ka Jeena
Roshan yet again shows how quick and agile he is! The footsteps in Tu Meri were unmatchable
Tu Meri
Image source- IMDb
It is a banger dance number featuring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. Both of them known for their amazing dancing skills
Bang Bang Title
Image source- IMDb
Not a regular dance number but this song will move your feet ultimately. Don't you agree?
Senorita
Image source- IMDb
What one needs more than a dance face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff! This was incredible
Jai Jai Shivshankar
Image source- IMDb
You might get thought that Hrithik's legs must have springs as no one else could easily match his steps in this song
Ghungroo
Image source- IMDb
The dance guru yet again proved why he is unmatchable! Alcoholia from Vikram Vedha is incredible good
Alcoholia
Image source- IMDb
Main Aisa Kyun Hoon
Image source- IMDb
It is among the most difficult choreographed dance numbers from Indian cinema. Don't you believe it? Try out the crazy steps yourself!
Hrithik Roshan recently dropped ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ and ‘Isha Jaisa Kuch’ from his upcoming movie Fighter
Upcoming Bangers
Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
