Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

December 22, 2023

Hrithik Roshan's best Dance numbers 

Hrithik Roshan amazed everyone when he effortlessly shook his legs on Dhoom Again 

Dhoom Again

Image source- IMDb

It has one of the iconic signature steps of Hrithik Roshan. He ruled millions of hearts with his moves in this particular song 

Image source- IMDb

 Ek Pal Ka Jeena 

Roshan yet again shows how quick and agile he is! The footsteps in Tu Meri were unmatchable 

Tu Meri 

Image source- IMDb

It is a banger dance number featuring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. Both of them known for their amazing dancing skills 

Bang Bang Title

Image source- IMDb

Not a regular dance number but this song will move your feet ultimately. Don't you agree? 

Senorita 

Image source- IMDb

What one needs more than a dance face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff! This was incredible 

Jai Jai Shivshankar 

Image source- IMDb

You might get thought that Hrithik's legs must have springs as no one else could easily match his steps in this song 

Ghungroo

Image source- IMDb

The dance guru yet again proved why he is unmatchable! Alcoholia from Vikram Vedha is incredible good 

Alcoholia 

Image source- IMDb

Main Aisa Kyun Hoon

Image source- IMDb

It is among the most difficult choreographed dance numbers from Indian cinema. Don't you believe it? Try out the crazy steps yourself! 

Hrithik Roshan recently dropped ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ and ‘Isha Jaisa Kuch’ from his upcoming movie Fighter

Upcoming Bangers 

Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram 

