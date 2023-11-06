Heading 3
Hrithik Roshan's Cameo In Tiger 3
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is on the verge of release in theaters this Diwali. The film is making another hot buzz that will double your excitement
Tiger 3
Images: IMDb
Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Hrithik Roshan will be seen in a cameo appearance in Tiger 3
Reports
Images: IMDb
The actor will reprise the iconic character of Kabir, a RAW spy from YRF's action-thriller, War in Salman Khan's much-awaited film
Hrithik as Kabir
Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Other than Hrithik, Shah Rukh Khan will also make a guest appearance in the movie in a very crucial point
SRK as Pathaan
Video: YRF's Instagram
It will be for the first time when all the three super spies of YRF- Tiger, Pathaan, and Kabir will be seen in a single movie
Three spies together
Video: YRF's Instagram
Single frame possible?
Video: YRF's Instagram
Other than these three giant Superstars, Katrina Kaif is playing the female lead in the movie while Emraan Hashmi is in negative shade
Other starcast
Images: IMDb
Katrina Kaif will be seen pulling high-octane action scenes and a special towel fight scene that is going to be the high point of the film
Towel fight
Images: IMDb
Advance booking
Video: YRF
Tiger 3 advance booking is all set to begin from Nov 5 in India. Many of the foreign locations have already started advance sale
Tiger 3 is releasing on Sunday, Nov 12 in India. It is probably the first big-budget Hindi movie to release on a Sunday in 21st century
Release date
Images: IMDb
