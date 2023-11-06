Heading 3

Hrithik Roshan's Cameo In Tiger 3

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is on the verge of release in theaters this Diwali. The film is making another hot buzz that will double your excitement

Tiger 3

Images: IMDb 

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Hrithik Roshan will be seen in a cameo appearance in Tiger 3 

 Reports

Images: IMDb 

The actor will reprise the iconic character of Kabir, a RAW spy from YRF's action-thriller, War in Salman Khan's much-awaited film

 Hrithik as Kabir

Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram 

Other than Hrithik, Shah Rukh Khan will also make a guest appearance in the movie in a very crucial point

SRK as Pathaan

Video: YRF's Instagram 

It will be for the first time when all the three super spies of YRF- Tiger, Pathaan, and Kabir will be seen in a single movie

Three spies together 

Video: YRF's Instagram 

Single frame possible? 

Video: YRF's Instagram 

Other than these three giant Superstars, Katrina Kaif is playing the female lead in the movie while Emraan Hashmi is in negative shade

Other starcast

Images: IMDb 

Katrina Kaif will be seen pulling high-octane action scenes and a special towel fight scene that is going to be the high point of the film

 Towel fight

Images: IMDb 

 Advance booking

Video: YRF

Tiger 3 advance booking is all set to begin from Nov 5 in India. Many of the foreign locations have already started advance sale

Tiger 3 is releasing on Sunday, Nov 12 in India. It is probably the first big-budget Hindi movie to release on a Sunday in 21st century 

Release date

Images: IMDb 

