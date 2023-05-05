MAY 05, 2023
Hrithik Roshan's must-watch movies
Image : Pinkvilla
A group of friends go on a bachelorette and discover new things and face the biggest fears of life
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Image : Ameesha Patel’s Instagram
Hrithik’s debut film which was a blockbuster at box office and received awards as it had a new story and concept
Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai
Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
A thief who would change avatar to steal important statues and precious artifacts while the police try to find him
Dhoom 2
Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
The period-drama film starring Aishwarya Rai shows the love story of the Mughal ruler, beautifully portrayed by Ashutosh Gowariker
Jodhaa Akbar
Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
The action thriller film is a must watch which plays a new side of Hrithik Roshan and is a remake of a Tamil film
Vikram Vedha
Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
An alien, who gets lost on Earth, become friends with a a mentally disabled boy, who later protects him from getting captured by the police
Koi mil gaya
Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
A RAW agent trying to catch the terrorist who is trying to destroy the country. The story ends with a major plot-twist
War
Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
The Indian superman savior in a black coat, loved by children, saves the country from threats
Krrish
Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Another periodic love drama set back in the Harappan era showcases the struggles of people living at the time
Mohenjo Daro
Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Inspired from true events, the story is about a mathematician who helps underprivileged children crack a difficult entrance exam
Super 30
