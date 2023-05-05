MAY 05, 2023

Heading 3

Hrithik Roshan's must-watch movies

Image : Pinkvilla

A group of friends go on a bachelorette and discover new things and face the biggest fears of life

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Image : Ameesha Patel’s Instagram

Hrithik’s debut film which was a blockbuster at box office and received awards as it had a new story and concept

Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai

Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

A thief who would change avatar to steal important statues and precious artifacts while the police try to find him

Dhoom 2

Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

The period-drama film starring Aishwarya Rai shows the love story of the Mughal ruler, beautifully portrayed by Ashutosh Gowariker

Jodhaa Akbar

Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

The action thriller film is a must watch which plays a new side of Hrithik Roshan and is a remake of a Tamil film

Vikram Vedha

Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

An alien, who gets lost on Earth, become friends with a a mentally disabled boy, who later protects him from getting captured by the police

Koi mil gaya

Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

A RAW agent trying to catch the terrorist who is trying to destroy the country. The story ends with a major plot-twist

War

Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

The Indian superman savior in a black coat, loved by children, saves the country from threats

Krrish

Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Another periodic love drama set back in the Harappan era showcases the struggles of people living at the time

Mohenjo Daro

Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Inspired from true events, the story is about a mathematician who helps underprivileged children crack a difficult entrance exam

Super 30

