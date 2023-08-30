Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Entertainment

August 30, 2023

Hrithik Roshan’s review on RRKPK 

The movie features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles! They have paired on-screen for the second time

 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The movie was released on the big screens on 28 July 2023 and within a month the film entered the 100 Cr club 

 Release Date 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

RRKPK marks 25 years of Karan Johar in the industry who has produced numerous successful films 

Celebration 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The film has encouraged the viewers to have the theatrical experience and Hrithik Roshan has also shared his views 

Praise 

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

The Krrish protagonist penned a sincere note commenting, “Damn now that’s an Indian entertainer gone right!!” 

Entertainer 

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

The Vikram Vedha Star commented on the details of the film! “The writing, performances, BGM, everything on point!” 

 Details 

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram 

The Super 30 Hero feels that this movie is made for the big screens and is a must-watch 

Big Screens 

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

Hrithik was spotted with his lady love Saba Azad to see the movie in the theatre 

 Lady Love 

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram 

The fans are excited to see the artist on the big screens again with an action role in the movie Fighter 

 Fighter 

Image: Marfix Pictures’ Instagram 

Hrithik Roshan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to comment on this sensational movie

Credits 

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Twitter 

