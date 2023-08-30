Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 30, 2023
Hrithik Roshan’s review on RRKPK
The movie features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles! They have paired on-screen for the second time
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The movie was released on the big screens on 28 July 2023 and within a month the film entered the 100 Cr club
Release Date
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
RRKPK marks 25 years of Karan Johar in the industry who has produced numerous successful films
Celebration
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The film has encouraged the viewers to have the theatrical experience and Hrithik Roshan has also shared his views
Praise
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
The Krrish protagonist penned a sincere note commenting, “Damn now that’s an Indian entertainer gone right!!”
Entertainer
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
The Vikram Vedha Star commented on the details of the film! “The writing, performances, BGM, everything on point!”
Details
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
The Super 30 Hero feels that this movie is made for the big screens and is a must-watch
Big Screens
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Hrithik was spotted with his lady love Saba Azad to see the movie in the theatre
Lady Love
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
The fans are excited to see the artist on the big screens again with an action role in the movie Fighter
Fighter
Image: Marfix Pictures’ Instagram
Hrithik Roshan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to comment on this sensational movie
Credits
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Twitter
