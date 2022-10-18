Hrithik Roshan's special bond with sons
Akriti Anand
OCT 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Brothers’ bond
Hrithik shared how his sons bond while playing with their dog.
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
The explorers
The video shows them bonding amid adventure on vacation.
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Sussanne joins boys
Hrithik shared a lovely moment from the vacation where he is seen eating with his sons on the roadside.
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Enjoying food
Hrithik shared a lovely moment from the vacation where he is seen eating with his sons on the roadside.
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
The Vikram Vedha actor shared a video of him and his sons chilling in the sea.
Just chilling
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Road trip
Road trips are the best way to chill and boys made the most of it.
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Flavour Diaries
Hrithik along with his sons turned chef and tried their hands at cooking.
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Acrobatic adventure
Now, this is what we call a father and son moment. Hrithik loved every second of it.
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Balancing
Now, this is what we call a father and son moment. Hrithik loved every second of it.
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Serious talk
Hrithik shared a picture as he spent time with Hrehaan and Hridaan.
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Janhvi Kapoor’s stylish gym pants