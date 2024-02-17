Heading 3
In 2019, Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of Agent Kabir in War became the talk of the town and over the years, the character has made a distinct space for itself among the audience
Agent Kabir
Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
He returned in the Spy Avatar with a post-credit sequence in the Diwali 2023 release, Tiger 3, which regenerated conversations around his return with War 2
Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Cameo In Tiger 3
Fans are now awaiting to witness Hrithik Roshan’s charm once again in War 2
Image: IMDb
War 2
War 2 will see a clash of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR on the big screen. This face-off has really amped up the expectations
Star Cast
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram & IMDb
While War was directed by Siddharth Anand, it's sequel will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji best known for Brahmastra and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
Director
Image: Ayan Mukerji's Instagram
Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Hrithik Roshan Will begin the shoot of War 2 from next week
Shooting
Image: IMDb
Hrithik Roshan is all set to start shooting for War 2 by February 23. Hrithik will be shooting for his introductory action sequence for two weeks
Reports
Image: IMDb
Hrithik has been training to get into a certain body type for War 2 for the last two weeks, and that’s when he injured his lower back. But it’s not a serious injury
Training & Injury
Image: IMDb
Gritty & Dark
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
War 2 will be an action spectacle like never before. It is reported to be a little gritty and dark than other YRF Spy Universe movies
Release Date
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
The action movie is slated for a big festive release on Aug 14, 2025
