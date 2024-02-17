Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

Hrithik Roshan's War 2 shoot details

In 2019, Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of Agent Kabir in War became the talk of the town and over the years, the character has made a distinct space for itself among the audience

Agent Kabir

Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

He returned in the Spy Avatar with a post-credit sequence in the Diwali 2023 release, Tiger 3, which regenerated conversations around his return with War 2 

Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

Cameo In Tiger 3

Fans are now awaiting to witness Hrithik Roshan’s charm once again in War 2 

Image: IMDb

War 2

War 2 will see a clash of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR on the big screen. This face-off has really amped up the expectations 

Star Cast

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram & IMDb

While War was directed by Siddharth Anand, it's sequel will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji best known for Brahmastra and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Director

Image: Ayan Mukerji's Instagram

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Hrithik Roshan Will begin the shoot of War 2 from next week 

Shooting

Image: IMDb

Hrithik Roshan is all set to start shooting for War 2 by February 23. Hrithik will be shooting for his introductory action sequence for two weeks 

Reports

Image: IMDb

Hrithik has been training to get into a certain body type for War 2 for the last two weeks, and that’s when he injured his lower back. But it’s not a serious injury

Training & Injury

Image: IMDb

Gritty & Dark

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

War 2 will be an action spectacle like never before. It is reported to be a little gritty and dark than other YRF Spy Universe movies

Release Date

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

The action movie is slated for a big festive release on Aug 14, 2025 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here