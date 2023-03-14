MAR 14, 2023
Hrithik Roshan's workout routine
Hrithik often takes to Instagram and flaunts his chiseled body. Let’s take a look at his intense workout routine
Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik has a very systemic approach to his workout routine. He starts with mobility and foam rolling to keep his body primed
Brushing off the basics
He indulges himself in 60 minutes of weight training where he focuses on two sections of his body at a time
Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Weight-training
A lot of people think cardio isn’t good for gains but that is not true. Evenings are reserved for cardio in his plan where he either swims or completes 10k steps
Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Cardio
Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Nutritious diet
He modifies his diet according to the calories he burns. He follows a high protein low carb diet for gaining
Sleeping is very important to prevent injuries and boost muscle recovery. Hrithik sleeps early and schedules everything accordingly
Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Sleep cycle
He plans everything carefully and has an instinctive approach to his workout. He prepares his body well before lifting weights to avoid injuries
Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Following instincts
Hydrating your body is as important as sleeping. According to his trainer, Hrithik drinks a gallon of water everyday
Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hydration
Hrithik Roshan works out 5 days a week in 2 days on - 1 day off cycle
Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Intense
Hrithik Roshan has been through many injuries because of his action films. According to his trainer, Hrithik has worked out despite his injuries
Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hardworking!
