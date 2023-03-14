Heading 3

MAR 14, 2023

Hrithik Roshan's workout routine

Hrithik often takes to Instagram and flaunts his chiseled body. Let’s take a look at his intense workout routine

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik has a very systemic approach to his workout routine. He starts with mobility and foam rolling to keep his body primed

Brushing off the basics

He indulges himself in 60 minutes of weight training where he focuses on two sections of his body at a time

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Weight-training 

A lot of people think cardio isn’t good for gains but that is not true. Evenings are reserved for cardio in his plan where he either swims or completes 10k steps

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Cardio

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Nutritious diet

He modifies his diet according to the calories he burns. He follows a high protein low carb diet for gaining

Sleeping is very important to prevent injuries and boost muscle recovery. Hrithik sleeps early and schedules everything accordingly

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Sleep cycle

He plans everything carefully and has an instinctive approach to his workout. He prepares his body well before lifting weights to avoid injuries

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Following instincts 

Hydrating your body is as important as sleeping. According to his trainer, Hrithik drinks a gallon of water everyday

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hydration

Hrithik Roshan works out 5 days a week in 2 days on - 1 day off cycle

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Intense 

Hrithik Roshan has been through many injuries because of his action films. According to his trainer, Hrithik has worked out despite his injuries

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hardworking! 

