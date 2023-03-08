MAR 08, 2023
Hrithik-Saba: Couple's cutest moments
Actor Hrithik Roshan and musician Saba Azad make for one of Bollywood’s cutest couples. Dating for almost a year now, the couple keep posting about each other on their socials
Source: Saba Azad Instagram
Cute Couple
Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and posted this quirky selfie of the duo in London!
Major travel goals
Saba shares a good relationship with Hrithik’s family and his sons as well. This was the first time someone from Hrithik’s family shared a picture with her on social media
Source: Rajesh Roshan Instagram
Sunday lunch with the family
Love is all about being yourself with your partner, and here they are, being goofy in each other's company
Source: Saba Azad Instagram
Couples who POSE together stay together
Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Christmas post
Hrithik and Saba posed with family for a Christmas picture surrounded by snow
Hrithik posted this picture of his girlfriend singing with an adorable caption on her birthday!
Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Saba’s birthday post
Saba posted a series of images on her social media on Hrithik’s birthday. She shared her experiences with him on the post and how thankful she is for having him
Source: Saba Azad Instagram
Hrithik’s birthday post
The pair knows how to click a picture-perfect selfie
Source: Saba Azad Instagram
Casual selfies
Saba posted this cute boomerang of them
Source: Saba Azad Instagram
Boomerangs!
Hrithik and Saba are seen enjoying a drink together at a jazz club in London
Source: Saba Azad Instagram
Enjoying a drink together
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.