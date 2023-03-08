Heading 3

 Arjun Gupta

Entertainment

MAR 08, 2023

Hrithik-Saba: Couple's cutest moments

Actor Hrithik Roshan and musician Saba Azad make for one of Bollywood’s cutest couples. Dating for almost a year now, the couple keep posting about each other on their socials 

Source: Saba Azad Instagram

Cute Couple

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and posted this quirky selfie of the duo in London!

Major travel goals

Saba shares a good relationship with Hrithik’s family and his sons as well. This was the first time someone from Hrithik’s family shared a picture with her on social media

Source: Rajesh Roshan Instagram

Sunday lunch with the family

Love is all about being yourself with your partner, and here they are, being goofy in each other's company

Source: Saba Azad Instagram

Couples who POSE together stay together

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Christmas post

Hrithik and Saba posed with family for a Christmas picture surrounded by snow

Hrithik posted this picture of his girlfriend singing with an adorable caption on her birthday!

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Saba’s birthday post

Saba posted a series of images on her social media on Hrithik’s birthday. She shared her experiences with him on the post and how thankful she is for having him

Source: Saba Azad Instagram

Hrithik’s birthday post

The pair knows how to click a picture-perfect selfie

Source: Saba Azad Instagram

Casual selfies

Saba posted this cute boomerang of them

Source: Saba Azad Instagram

Boomerangs!

Hrithik and Saba are seen enjoying a drink together at a jazz club in London

Source: Saba Azad Instagram

Enjoying a drink together

