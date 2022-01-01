Heading 3

Hrithik, Saif’s Vikram Vedha

event looks

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Viral Bhayani

Saif’s casual look

Saif Ali Khan looked cool in a grey tee and light blue denim which he paired with black sunglasses for one of the promotional events

Image: Viral Bhayani

Hrithik’s comfy yet stylish look

Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in a white tee and grey cargo pants as he appeared for a promotional event for Vikram Vedha with Saif

Image: Viral Bhayani

Hrithik in polka dot shirt

Hrithik put his fashion foot forward in a blue polka dot shirt which he wore over a white tee and beige pants and a white cap

Image: Viral Bhayani

Saif’s cool dude look

Saif Ali Khan hardly ever experiments with his looks and often plays it safe. He chose to pair a light grey tee with blue denim for one of his looks for the promotional event

Image: Viral Bhayani

Hrithik’s dark-on-dark combo

Hrithik opted for a dark blue tee which he paired over black denim, black shoes and a black cap

Image: Viral Bhayani

Hrithik and Saif’s dapper look

Both Hrithik and Saif are two of the most good-looking actors in Bollywood. They often keep their look simple and casual

Image: Viral Bhayani

Man in black

Hrithik Roshan knows an all-black attire is always a win-win for any occasion

Image: Viral Bhayani

Saif’s vibrant look

Saif Ali Khan looked radiant in an orange tee and blue ripped denim

Image: Pinkvilla

Hrithik’s sporty look

Hrithik Roshan looked vibrant in a neon green tee which he paired with a cap and black sunglasses

Image: Pinkvilla

Hrithik wore a funky shirt with feathers printed on it at Vikram Vedha's trailer launch and looked stylish

Hrithik’s funky look

