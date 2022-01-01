Hrithik, Saif’s Vikram Vedha
Anjali Sinha
SEPT 30, 2022
Image: Viral Bhayani
Saif’s casual look
Saif Ali Khan looked cool in a grey tee and light blue denim which he paired with black sunglasses for one of the promotional events
Image: Viral Bhayani
Hrithik’s comfy yet stylish look
Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in a white tee and grey cargo pants as he appeared for a promotional event for Vikram Vedha with Saif
Image: Viral Bhayani
Hrithik in polka dot shirt
Hrithik put his fashion foot forward in a blue polka dot shirt which he wore over a white tee and beige pants and a white cap
Image: Viral Bhayani
Saif’s cool dude look
Saif Ali Khan hardly ever experiments with his looks and often plays it safe. He chose to pair a light grey tee with blue denim for one of his looks for the promotional event
Image: Viral Bhayani
Hrithik’s dark-on-dark combo
Hrithik opted for a dark blue tee which he paired over black denim, black shoes and a black cap
Image: Viral Bhayani
Hrithik and Saif’s dapper look
Both Hrithik and Saif are two of the most good-looking actors in Bollywood. They often keep their look simple and casual
Image: Viral Bhayani
Man in black
Hrithik Roshan knows an all-black attire is always a win-win for any occasion
Image: Viral Bhayani
Saif’s vibrant look
Saif Ali Khan looked radiant in an orange tee and blue ripped denim
Image: Pinkvilla
Hrithik’s sporty look
Hrithik Roshan looked vibrant in a neon green tee which he paired with a cap and black sunglasses
Image: Pinkvilla
Hrithik wore a funky shirt with feathers printed on it at Vikram Vedha's trailer launch and looked stylish
Hrithik’s funky look
