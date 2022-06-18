Heading 3
Hrithik to Shahid:
B-town’s hottest dads
Prerna Verma
JUNE 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Video: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
The Greek God of Bollywood can still make women weak in their knees with his looks. A father of two, yet his charm remains unfazed
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Is there anyone who can match his fitness even at this age? Well, Akshay is called Khiladi Kumar for a reason and indeed he is one of the hottest dads in Bollywood
Akshay Kumar
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Another dad of Bollywood who is hot is Shahid Kapoor. He too is a father of two but there is no way that is stopping his female fans from crushing on him
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
How can we not have King Khan on this list? He enjoys a massive fan following and despite being a father of 3, Shah Rukh Khan can still make you fall in love with him
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Anil Kapoor is one actor who still looks the same as he used to when he was young. And this list would be incomplete if we did not include his name in the hottest dads of Bollywood
Anil Kapoor
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Being a father of 4 does not stop him from looking hot! Saif’s wit and suave looks make him one of the hottest dads of B-town
Saif Ali Khan
Image: Arjun Rampal Instagram
Blessed with two beautiful daughters, Myra and Mahikaa with his former wife Mehr Jesia, and a son Arik with his partner Gabriella, Arjun is one of the hottest dads that India has ever seen
Arjun Rampal
Image: Kajol Devgn Instagram
This brooding sexy man is married to Kajol and is dad to two, Nysa and Yug. Be it his chiselled body or his looks, fans love it all
Ajay Devgn
He is undoubtedly the king of quality content in Bollywood and never fails to charm his fans with that infectious smile
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
His personality is what makes him one of the hottest dads of Bollywood
Abhishek Bachchan
