Hrithik to Shahid:
B-town’s hottest dads

Prerna Verma

JUNE 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Video: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

The Greek God of Bollywood can still make women weak in their knees with his looks. A father of two, yet his charm remains unfazed

Hrithik Roshan

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Is there anyone who can match his fitness even at this age? Well, Akshay is called Khiladi Kumar for a reason and indeed he is one of the hottest dads in Bollywood

Akshay Kumar

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Another dad of Bollywood who is hot is Shahid Kapoor. He too is a father of two but there is no way that is stopping his female fans from crushing on him

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

How can we not have King Khan on this list? He enjoys a massive fan following and despite being a father of 3, Shah Rukh Khan can still make you fall in love with him

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Anil Kapoor is one actor who still looks the same as he used to when he was young. And this list would be incomplete if we did not include his name in the hottest dads of Bollywood

Anil Kapoor

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Being a father of 4 does not stop him from looking hot! Saif’s wit and suave looks make him one of the hottest dads of B-town

Saif Ali Khan

Image: Arjun Rampal Instagram

Blessed with two beautiful daughters, Myra and Mahikaa with his former wife Mehr Jesia, and a son Arik with his partner Gabriella, Arjun is one of the hottest dads that India has ever seen

Arjun Rampal

Image: Kajol Devgn Instagram

This brooding sexy man is married to Kajol and is dad to two, Nysa and Yug. Be it his chiselled body or his looks, fans love it all

Ajay Devgn

He is undoubtedly the king of quality content in Bollywood and never fails to charm his fans with that infectious smile

Ayushmann Khurrana

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

His personality is what makes him one of the hottest dads of Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan

