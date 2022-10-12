Heading 3

Hugh Jackman-Ryan

Reynolds' friendship

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Fake Feud

Not many know that Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' fake feud started off in 2009 when the duo met while working on X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Image: Getty Images

Trolling

The duo are known to indulge in funny imitations and Reynolds wore his Deadpool prosthetics famously imitating Hugh's Australian accent in a 2015 video

Image: Getty Images

Deadpool Joke

Ryan also managed to poke fun at Jackman in his superhero film Deadpool where he was seen wearing a paper cutout of Jackman's face in one scene

Image: Hugh Jackman Twitter

In one of the most iconic moments, Hugh and Reynolds celebrated calling a truce in their faux feud as they shared a photo with James Bond star Pierce Brosnan

Truce with Bond

Image: Getty Images

Deadpool 2

The trailer of Deadpool 2 was introduced by Jackman in a funny video alongside Reynolds where the latter was singing Tomorrow from Annie

Image: Hugh Jackman Twitter

Birthday Message

Hugh shared a hilarious birthday tribute for Ryan where he wrote, "Because I'm told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you're NOT. @VancityReynolds. I will let you hug me."

Image: Ryan Reynolds Instagram

Sweater Party

Ryan Reynolds posed for a hilarious photo sporting a holiday season sweater while Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal trolled him for it in a funny moment

Image: Getty Images

The Wives

While speaking on the Today Show, Jackman revealed how Ryan and his wife, "Blake and Deb have been brokering this thing" urging the actors to end their fake feud

Image: Getty Images

Surprise Gifts

At Jackman's Music Man premiere, Reynolds gifted him artful photos of himself to keep in his dressing room

Image: Getty Images

Deadpool 3

After years of speculations, the duo finally confirmed that they will work together in Deadpool 3 and that Jackman will return as Wolverine in the Shawn Levy directorial

