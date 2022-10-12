Hugh Jackman-Ryan
Reynolds' friendship
Image: Getty Images
Fake Feud
Not many know that Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' fake feud started off in 2009 when the duo met while working on X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Image: Getty Images
Trolling
The duo are known to indulge in funny imitations and Reynolds wore his Deadpool prosthetics famously imitating Hugh's Australian accent in a 2015 video
Image: Getty Images
Deadpool Joke
Ryan also managed to poke fun at Jackman in his superhero film Deadpool where he was seen wearing a paper cutout of Jackman's face in one scene
Image: Hugh Jackman Twitter
In one of the most iconic moments, Hugh and Reynolds celebrated calling a truce in their faux feud as they shared a photo with James Bond star Pierce Brosnan
Truce with Bond
Image: Getty Images
Deadpool 2
The trailer of Deadpool 2 was introduced by Jackman in a funny video alongside Reynolds where the latter was singing Tomorrow from Annie
Image: Hugh Jackman Twitter
Birthday Message
Hugh shared a hilarious birthday tribute for Ryan where he wrote, "Because I'm told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you're NOT. @VancityReynolds. I will let you hug me."
Image: Ryan Reynolds Instagram
Sweater Party
Ryan Reynolds posed for a hilarious photo sporting a holiday season sweater while Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal trolled him for it in a funny moment
Image: Getty Images
The Wives
While speaking on the Today Show, Jackman revealed how Ryan and his wife, "Blake and Deb have been brokering this thing" urging the actors to end their fake feud
Image: Getty Images
Surprise Gifts
At Jackman's Music Man premiere, Reynolds gifted him artful photos of himself to keep in his dressing room
Image: Getty Images
Deadpool 3
After years of speculations, the duo finally confirmed that they will work together in Deadpool 3 and that Jackman will return as Wolverine in the Shawn Levy directorial
