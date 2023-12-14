Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

December 14, 2023

H’wood films where guy falls first

Wallace develops feelings for Chantry, shortly after meeting her and wrestles with his emotions due to Chantry being in a committed relationship

What If

Image: Imdb

In this movie Jesse, a member of the Treblemakers, falls for Beca, a freshman in the Barden Bellas and pursues her despite her initial reluctance

Image: Imdb

Pitch Perfect

Patrick Verona falls for Kat Stratford and begins to genuinely care for her despite initially agreeing to date her as part of a bet

10 Things I Hate About You 

Image: Imdb

Jim, shows affection for Lauren and tries to build a relationship with her and her children during a blended family vacation in Africa

Blended 

Image: Imdb

In this romantic comedy, the Josh end up falling for the girl Natalie with whom he had talked pretending to be someone else

Love Hard

Image: Imdb

In this movie, where Jackson and Sloane only date on holidays and in next holiday Jackson end up confessing his feelings while Sloane took time to realize it

Holidate

Image: Imdb

Kevin starts to develop feelings for Jane, while working on an article about her dedication as a perennial bridesmaid

27 Dresses

Image: Imdb

Tom Hansen falls for Summer- someone who doesn't believe in true love, and it takes her longer to reciprocate Tom's feelings in the way he desires

 500 Days of Summer

Image: Imdb

The Proposal 

Image: Imdb

Andrew falls for his boss, Margaret. He initially agrees to marry her as a business arrangement but gradually falls in love with her during their time in Alaska

 Mike Chadway initially doesn't believe in love but starts developing feelings for his colleague Abby, and tries to win her over throughout the movie

The Ugly Truth

Image: Imdb

