December 14, 2023
H’wood films where guy falls first
Wallace develops feelings for Chantry, shortly after meeting her and wrestles with his emotions due to Chantry being in a committed relationship
What If
In this movie Jesse, a member of the Treblemakers, falls for Beca, a freshman in the Barden Bellas and pursues her despite her initial reluctance
Pitch Perfect
Patrick Verona falls for Kat Stratford and begins to genuinely care for her despite initially agreeing to date her as part of a bet
10 Things I Hate About You
Jim, shows affection for Lauren and tries to build a relationship with her and her children during a blended family vacation in Africa
Blended
In this romantic comedy, the Josh end up falling for the girl Natalie with whom he had talked pretending to be someone else
Love Hard
In this movie, where Jackson and Sloane only date on holidays and in next holiday Jackson end up confessing his feelings while Sloane took time to realize it
Holidate
Kevin starts to develop feelings for Jane, while working on an article about her dedication as a perennial bridesmaid
27 Dresses
Tom Hansen falls for Summer- someone who doesn't believe in true love, and it takes her longer to reciprocate Tom's feelings in the way he desires
500 Days of Summer
The Proposal
Andrew falls for his boss, Margaret. He initially agrees to marry her as a business arrangement but gradually falls in love with her during their time in Alaska
Mike Chadway initially doesn't believe in love but starts developing feelings for his colleague Abby, and tries to win her over throughout the movie
The Ugly Truth
