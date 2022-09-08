Heading 3
Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin defining love
Ayushi Agrawal
SEPT 07, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
The two Korean actors first acted opposite each other in a film
The Negotiation
Image: Son Ye Jin’s Instagram
They became comfortable around each other, taking part in shenanigans
Funny
Image: Son Ye Jin’s Instagram
The two found themselves to be able to trust each other
Safe place
Image: Son Ye Jin’s Instagram
With comfort, they began to appreciate the other’s presence
Ease
Image: Getty Images
Staring into each other’s eyes, the fans soon became obsessed with them
Star-crossed
Image: VAST Entertainment
They look more picturesque than any couple we’ve ever seen
Perfect
Image: VAST Entertainment
All smiles
Their pre-wedding photo shoot was filled with laughter
Image: VAST Entertainment
Arms locked they walked among their close ones to promise a lifetime
Hand-in-hand
Image: VAST Entertainment
They exchanged promises to be together
Vows
Image: VAST Entertainment
They were married as the world called it the wedding of the year!
Married
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS’ V Fashion in 2022