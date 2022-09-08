Heading 3

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin defining love

 Ayushi Agrawal

SEPT 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

The two Korean actors first acted opposite each other in a film

The Negotiation

Image: Son Ye Jin’s Instagram

They became comfortable around each other, taking part in shenanigans

Funny

Image: Son Ye Jin’s Instagram

The two found themselves to be able to trust each other

Safe place

Image: Son Ye Jin’s Instagram

With comfort, they began to appreciate the other’s presence

Ease

Image: Getty Images

Staring into each other’s eyes, the fans soon became obsessed with them

Star-crossed

Image: VAST Entertainment

They look more picturesque than any couple we’ve ever seen

Perfect

Image: VAST Entertainment

All smiles

Their pre-wedding photo shoot was filled with laughter

Image: VAST Entertainment

Arms locked they walked among their close ones to promise a lifetime

Hand-in-hand

Image: VAST Entertainment

They exchanged promises to be together

Vows

Image: VAST Entertainment

They were married as the world called it the wedding of the year!

Married

