Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin: 1 Year Of Marriage

Sugandha Srivastava

MARCH 31, 2023

Korean

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin tied the knot last year in a lavish ceremony. The two also embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby boy in November

Couple Goals

Source: MSTeam Entertainment 

Let’s have a look at Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s journey over the years 

Love Story

Source: Son Ye Jin Instagram 

Son Ye Jin made a guest appearance in the final episode of the popular drama Secret Garden, which starred Hyun Bin. However, she did not have the opportunity to meet Hyun Bin on set

2011: A Brief Appearance

Source: MSTeam Entertainment 

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, both acclaimed South Korean actors, were present at the Bucheon International Film Festival, where they were seated together and both received the Producers' Choice Awards 

2014: Meet at the Bucheon International Film Festival

Source: VAST Entertainment Instagram 

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were officially cast to co-star in the movie The Negotiation, marking their first collaboration on a project

2017: Appeared in The Negotiation

Source: Son Ye Jin Instagram 

In January 2019, there was an online post that went viral claiming that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were spotted travelling together in LA and even had dinner together with Son Ye Jin's parents. This was later denied

2019: Rumored Sparks Flying 

Source: Son Ye Jin Instagram 

Fans were delighted in May 2019 when it was announced that BinJin, a popular pairing of actors, would be working on a new project together titled Crash Landing on You

2019: Co-starring in Crash Landing on You

Source: MSTeam Entertainment 

It was revealed that the duo Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin officially dated. Later, both of their agencies confirmed the news

2021: Dating

Source: Son Ye Jin Instagram 

The couple soon announced their marriage plans via their agencies

2022: Engagement To Marriage

Source: MSTeam Entertainment 

The couple celebrate their one-year anniversary this year and fans wish them all the love and support to them

1 Year Anniversary

Source: MSTeam Entertainment 

