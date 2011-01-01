Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin tied the knot last year in a lavish ceremony. The two also embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby boy in November
Let’s have a look at Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s journey over the years
Son Ye Jin made a guest appearance in the final episode of the popular drama Secret Garden, which starred Hyun Bin. However, she did not have the opportunity to meet Hyun Bin on set
2011: A Brief Appearance
Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, both acclaimed South Korean actors, were present at the Bucheon International Film Festival, where they were seated together and both received the Producers' Choice Awards
2014: Meet at the Bucheon International Film Festival
Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were officially cast to co-star in the movie The Negotiation, marking their first collaboration on a project
2017: Appeared in The Negotiation
In January 2019, there was an online post that went viral claiming that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were spotted travelling together in LA and even had dinner together with Son Ye Jin's parents. This was later denied
2019: Rumored Sparks Flying
Fans were delighted in May 2019 when it was announced that BinJin, a popular pairing of actors, would be working on a new project together titled Crash Landing on You
2019: Co-starring in Crash Landing on You
It was revealed that the duo Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin officially dated. Later, both of their agencies confirmed the news
2021: Dating
The couple soon announced their marriage plans via their agencies
2022: Engagement To Marriage
The couple celebrate their one-year anniversary this year and fans wish them all the love and support to them
1 Year Anniversary
