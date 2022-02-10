Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin: Relationship timeline
Son Ye Jin made a cameo appearance as herself in Hyun Bin’s Secret Garden. Although they didn’t have scenes together, out of many actresses being chosen Son Ye Jin being the one was almost like destiny
Son Ye Jin cameo in Secret Garden
Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin attended the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, where they were seated together and both received the Producer's Choice Award
First public interaction
Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin first worked together on The Negotiation in 2017-18. Initially hesitant, Hyun Bin agreed to the project once he learned that Son Ye Jin was also a part of it
The Negotiation
Son Ye Jin also shared several photos of them hanging out together during the movie's promotional phase. Her posts even revealed that they spent Chuseok together
Chuseok together
Before being cast in Crash Landing On You, rumors of the actors spending time together traveling to LA and going on dates had already sparked excitement among fans
Rumors about LA
Crash Landing On You catapulted BinJin duo to international fame and is considered one of the best romantic K-dramas by fans. The actors had undeniable chemistry on-screen. Fans hoped they would also become a real-life couple
Crash Landing on You
Korean media reports provided evidence of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin dating, and their agencies later confirmed their relationship, which had started about eight months after wrapping up Crash Landing on You
Relationship confirmed
On February 10 2022, both actors' agencies announced their engagement, and Hyun Bin expressed their plans to marry Son Ye Jin via his company's Instagram page
Engagement announced
The two stars released a joint statement through their agencies and share wedding pictures
Wedding takes place
Son Ye Jin's pregnancy was publicly announced on June 27, 2022, through an Instagram post, and five months later, on November 27, 2022, their agencies confirmed the birth of their baby boy
Pregnancy and Baby boy