Hyun Bin’s charming outings
You can trust Hyun Bin to be the best version of himself at all times.
Dapper
Image: News1
Image: News1
Handsome
He really knows how to put his looks to good use.
Image: News1
He knows how to bring attention to himself with one look.
Sleek
Image: News1
He seems to be ready to take challenges and looking great while doing so.
Well set
Image: News1
Glowing because of the love of those around him.
Silk skinned
Image: News1
He can easily be the standard for suit-fits with just how amazing he looks in them.
Suited
Image: News1
Casual
Even in simpler outfits, his charm and top-tier visuals are not hidden.
He makes bows look like the best accessory on the planet.
Bow tied
Image: News1
Image: News1
While accepting awards, he is always so nice and humble, making fans love him more.
Gratitude
Image: News1
Always spreading the love around with his own hands!
Lovely
