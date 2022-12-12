Heading 3

Hyun Bin’s charming outings

Ayushi Agrawal

DEC 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

You can trust Hyun Bin to be the best version of himself at all times.

Dapper

Image: News1

Image: News1

Handsome

He really knows how to put his looks to good use.

Image: News1

He knows how to bring attention to himself with one look.

Sleek

Image: News1

He seems to be ready to take challenges and looking great while doing so.

Well set

Image: News1

Glowing because of the love of those around him.

Silk skinned

Image: News1

He can easily be the standard for suit-fits with just how amazing he looks in them.

Suited

Image: News1

Casual

Even in simpler outfits, his charm and top-tier visuals are not hidden.

He makes bows look like the best accessory on the planet.

Bow tied

Image: News1

Image: News1

While accepting awards, he is always so nice and humble, making fans love him more.

Gratitude

Image: News1

Always spreading the love around with his own hands!

Lovely

