Hyun Bin's Movies and K-dramas
Hyun Bin played the role of Hyun Jin-heon in this romantic comedy film that gained him significant popularity
My Name Is Kim Sam-soon
In this romantic drama, Hyun Bin portrayed the character of Kang Jae-kyung, a wealthy young man who discovers the true meaning of love
A Millionaire's First Love
Hyun Bin took on the role of King Jeongjo in this historical action film set in the Joseon Dynasty
The Fatal Encounter
Hyun Bin starred as Im Cheol-ryung, a North Korean detective who teams up with a South Korean detective to pursue a dangerous criminal
Confidential Assignment
This historical zombie action film featured Hyun Bin as Lee Chung, a prince who battles against a horde of nightmarish creatures
Rampant
In this fantasy romance drama, Hyun Bin portrayed Kim Joo-won, a wealthy department store owner who encounters a stuntwoman with a mysterious power to switch bodies
Secret Garden
Hyun Bin took on a dual role as Gu Seo-jin and Robin in this psychological romance drama about a man with multiple personality disorder
Hyde, Jekyll, Me
Hyun Bin starred as Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok, a North Korean soldier who falls in love with a South Korean heiress after she accidentally lands in North Korea
Crash Landing on You
In this fantasy thriller, Hyun Bin played the role of Yoo Jin-woo, a CEO who gets entangled in a mysterious augmented reality game
Memories of the Alhambra
Hyun Bin reprised his role in the sequel, once again pulling off a fabulous performance in a new look
Confidential Assignment 2: International
