Hyun Bin's Movies and K-dramas

Hyun Bin played the role of Hyun Jin-heon in this romantic comedy film that gained him significant popularity

My Name Is Kim Sam-soon

In this romantic drama, Hyun Bin portrayed the character of Kang Jae-kyung, a wealthy young man who discovers the true meaning of love

A Millionaire's First Love

Hyun Bin took on the role of King Jeongjo in this historical action film set in the Joseon Dynasty

The Fatal Encounter

Hyun Bin starred as Im Cheol-ryung, a North Korean detective who teams up with a South Korean detective to pursue a dangerous criminal

Confidential Assignment

This historical zombie action film featured Hyun Bin as Lee Chung, a prince who battles against a horde of nightmarish creatures

Rampant

In this fantasy romance drama, Hyun Bin portrayed Kim Joo-won, a wealthy department store owner who encounters a stuntwoman with a mysterious power to switch bodies

Secret Garden

Hyun Bin took on a dual role as Gu Seo-jin and Robin in this psychological romance drama about a man with multiple personality disorder

Hyde, Jekyll, Me

Hyun Bin starred as Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok, a North Korean soldier who falls in love with a South Korean heiress after she accidentally lands in North Korea

Crash Landing on You

In this fantasy thriller, Hyun Bin played the role of Yoo Jin-woo, a CEO who gets entangled in a mysterious augmented reality game

Memories of the Alhambra

Hyun Bin reprised his role in the sequel, once again pulling off a fabulous performance in a new look

Confidential Assignment 2: International

