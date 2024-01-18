HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung's relationship timeline

HyunA and Junhyung's paths crossed at Cube Entertainment, deepening their bond through frequent collaborations as members of 4MINUTE and BEAST.
Image: P NATION
Pre-Debut Connection (2008)
HyunA joined Cube Entertainment post-JYP, debuting in 4MINUTE. Junhyung, at 19, debuted in BEAST, creating their initial connection.
Image: P NATION
Debut Years (2008)
During solo careers, HyunA and Junhyung delivered flirtatious performances at music concerts, showing their evolving relationship.
Image: P NATION
Flirty Performances (2010s)
Notable collaborations, including a remix of Amerie's "Heard 'em All," showcased HyunA and Junhyung's musical synergy beyond group activities.
Collaborations (2010s)
Image: Cube Entertainment
During "HyunA X19," a late-night date revealed Junhyung as her "very close guy friend," fueling speculations.
Solo Reality Show (2017)
Image: Cube Entertainment
Group Departures (2022)
Image: Cube Entertainment
The K-pop power couple separated in November 2022 after nearly six years together, both leaving their groups and Cube Entertainment.
Rumors circulated about HyunA reconnecting with ex-flame Dawn, adding intrigue to her personal life.
Post-Separation Speculations (2022-2023)
Image: HyunA’s Instagram
HyunA shared a 'lovey-dovey' photo, seemingly confirming her relationship with Junhyung. He posted the same picture, solidifying their romance.
Instagram Revelations (January 18, 2024)
Image: Yong Jun Hyung's Instagram
Both uploaded matching beach photos, holding hands. HyunA added a couple emoji, a plea for support, and tagged Junhyung, confirming their dating status.
Image: Yong Jun Hyung's Instagram
Joint Instagram Posts (January 18, 2024)
HyunA also added the comment - Please view us favorably (a common phrase asking for support), and tagged him in the post making it clear that they both are dating
Image: HyunA’s Instagram
In an Instagram post shared on the Korean forum Instiz, someone found a picture of HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung’s signatures together at a restaurant. Netizens noticed it was posted back on November 9, 2023
Image: Seumikatsu’s Instagram
Despite leaving their respective groups and Cube Entertainment, HyunA and Junhyung maintained their connection, culminating in their confirmed relationship in 2024.