Pujya Doss

January 19, 2024

Entertainment

HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung's relationship timeline

HyunA and Junhyung's paths crossed at Cube Entertainment, deepening their bond through frequent collaborations as members of 4MINUTE and BEAST.

Image: P NATION

Pre-Debut Connection (2008)

HyunA joined Cube Entertainment post-JYP, debuting in 4MINUTE. Junhyung, at 19, debuted in BEAST, creating their initial connection.

Image:  P NATION

Debut Years (2008)

During solo careers, HyunA and Junhyung delivered flirtatious performances at music concerts, showing their evolving relationship.

Image:  P NATION

Flirty Performances (2010s)

Notable collaborations, including a remix of Amerie's "Heard 'em All," showcased HyunA and Junhyung's musical synergy beyond group activities.

Collaborations (2010s)

Image: Cube Entertainment

During "HyunA X19," a late-night date revealed Junhyung as her "very close guy friend," fueling speculations.

Solo Reality Show (2017)

Image: Cube Entertainment

Group Departures (2022)

Image: Cube Entertainment

The K-pop power couple separated in November 2022 after nearly six years together, both leaving their groups and Cube Entertainment.

Rumors circulated about HyunA reconnecting with ex-flame Dawn, adding intrigue to her personal life.

Post-Separation Speculations (2022-2023)

Image: HyunA’s Instagram 

HyunA shared a 'lovey-dovey' photo, seemingly confirming her relationship with Junhyung. He posted the same picture, solidifying their romance.

Instagram Revelations (January 18, 2024)

Image: Yong Jun Hyung's Instagram 

Both uploaded matching beach photos, holding hands. HyunA added a couple emoji, a plea for support, and tagged Junhyung, confirming their dating status.

Image: Yong Jun Hyung's Instagram 

Joint Instagram Posts (January 18, 2024)

HyunA also added the comment - Please view us favorably (a common phrase asking for support), and tagged him in the post making it clear that they both are dating

Image: HyunA’s Instagram

In an Instagram post shared on the Korean forum Instiz, someone found a picture of HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung’s signatures together at a restaurant. Netizens noticed it was posted back on November 9, 2023

Image: Seumikatsu’s Instagram

Despite leaving their respective groups and Cube Entertainment, HyunA and Junhyung maintained their connection, culminating in their confirmed relationship in 2024.

Continued Connection (2022-2024)

Image: Yong jun Hyung’s Instagram 

