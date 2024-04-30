Heading 3

Icon Star to Power Star: Actors & titles


Allu Arjun was earlier called 'Stylish Star’ for his unique dance moves and now he is known as the ‘Icon Star’ 

Allu Arjun

Image: IMDb

Image: IMDb

Superstar Rajinikanth is known as the ‘Thalaivar’ in Tamil cinema 

Rajinikanth

Tamil Superstar Vijay holds a massive fan following and he is credited as ‘Thalapathy’ 

Image: IMDb

Vijay

The title ‘Thala’ is often associated with Ajith Kumar but he has officially released a notice of dropping it 

Ajith

Image: IMDb

Nayanthara has a loyal fanbase and she is often called the ‘Lady Superstar’ 

Nayanthara

Image: IMDb

Ramcharan is called ‘Mega Powerstar’ during his introduction in movies 

Ramcharan

Image: IMDb

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is fondly known as ‘Makkal Selvan’ 

Vijay Sethupathi

Image: IMDb

Telugu actor Ravi Teja has a crazy fan following. He is called the ‘Mass Maharaja’ 

Ravi Teja

Image: IMDb

The title ‘Ulaga Nayagan’ is associated with Legendary actor, Kamal Haasan 

Kamal Haasan

Image: IMDb

Chiranjeevi

Image: IMDb

Telugu Star Chiranjeevi is called a ‘Megastar’

