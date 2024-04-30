Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 30, 2024
Icon Star to Power Star: Actors & titles
Allu Arjun was earlier called 'Stylish Star’ for his unique dance moves and now he is known as the ‘Icon Star’
Allu Arjun
Image: IMDb
Image: IMDb
Superstar Rajinikanth is known as the ‘Thalaivar’ in Tamil cinema
Rajinikanth
Tamil Superstar Vijay holds a massive fan following and he is credited as ‘Thalapathy’
Image: IMDb
Vijay
The title ‘Thala’ is often associated with Ajith Kumar but he has officially released a notice of dropping it
Ajith
Image: IMDb
Nayanthara has a loyal fanbase and she is often called the ‘Lady Superstar’
Nayanthara
Image: IMDb
Ramcharan is called ‘Mega Powerstar’ during his introduction in movies
Ramcharan
Image: IMDb
Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is fondly known as ‘Makkal Selvan’
Vijay Sethupathi
Image: IMDb
Telugu actor Ravi Teja has a crazy fan following. He is called the ‘Mass Maharaja’
Ravi Teja
Image: IMDb
The title ‘Ulaga Nayagan’ is associated with Legendary actor, Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan
Image: IMDb
Chiranjeevi
Image: IMDb
Telugu Star Chiranjeevi is called a ‘Megastar’
