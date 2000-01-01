Salman Khan, Bhagyashree
Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) marks the actors’ debut as leads. However, Khan had earlier appeared in a small supporting role before this movie
With the 1973 film Bobby, these two legendary actors marked their acting debut. This romantic film was directed by Raj Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia
They entered the industry with the 2007 film Saawariya. This romantic drama movie was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's White Nights
Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor
Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Na…Pyar Hai (2000) marked the launch of Roshan and Patel. The movie had a gripping storyline and many plot twists
Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel
The trio debuted with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, which gave several college life goals. It was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2012
Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan
Directed by JP Dutta, Refugee marked the debut of Jr Bachchan and Kareena. The movie was inspired by Keki N Daruwalla's short story Love Across The Salt Desert
Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor
With the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Aamir and Juhi entered the industry. It is an intense story with amazing music and was directed by Mansoor Khan
Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla
The two debuted together in Vicky Donor. The duo starred in Shoojit Sircar's film about sperm donation. The film also marked John Abraham's debut as a producer
Ayushmann & Yami Gautam
Arjun made his acting debut with the 2012 film Ishaqzaade, which was directed by Habib Faisal. This was Parineeti's first film as a lead. The movie was a hit owing to its storyline and climax
Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra
The industry got these two brilliant actors with the 2014 film Heropanti. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, the movie was a hit among fans
Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon
