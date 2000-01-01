Entertainment

Iconic Bollywood debut onscreen pairs

Salman Khan, Bhagyashree

Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) marks the actors’ debut as leads. However, Khan had earlier appeared in a small supporting role before this movie

With the 1973 film Bobby, these two legendary actors marked their acting debut. This romantic film was directed by Raj Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia

They entered the industry with the 2007 film Saawariya. This romantic drama movie was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's White Nights

Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Na…Pyar Hai (2000) marked the launch of Roshan and Patel. The movie had a gripping storyline and many plot twists

Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel

The trio debuted with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, which gave several college life goals. It was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2012

Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan

Directed by JP Dutta, Refugee marked the debut of Jr Bachchan and Kareena. The movie was inspired by Keki N Daruwalla's short story Love Across The Salt Desert

Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor

With the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Aamir and Juhi entered the industry. It is an intense story with amazing music and was directed by Mansoor Khan

Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla

The two debuted together in Vicky Donor. The duo starred in Shoojit Sircar's film about sperm donation. The film also marked John Abraham's debut as a producer

Ayushmann & Yami Gautam

Arjun made his acting debut with the 2012 film Ishaqzaade, which was directed by Habib Faisal. This was Parineeti's first film as a lead. The movie was a hit owing to its storyline and climax

Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra

The industry got these two brilliant actors with the 2014 film Heropanti. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, the movie was a hit among fans

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon

