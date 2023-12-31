Heading 3

December 31, 2023

Iconic Bollywood
 rom-coms

A Bollywood romantic comedy that follows the serendipitous journey of two contrasting characters, weaving a tale of love, self-discovery, and delightful chaos

Jab We Met

Image source: IMDb

Directed by Aditya Chopra, this classic film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is a timeless tale of love, cultural clashes, and the triumph of the heart

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge 

Image source: IMDb

Imtiaz Ali presents a tale of two love stories set in different eras, emphasizing the changing dynamics of relationships over time, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone

Image source: IMDb

Love Aaj Kal

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this film revolves around friendship, love, and self-discovery, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Image source: IMDb

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, Hum Tum explores the evolving dynamics of a friendship turning into love, accompanied by animated alter egos providing comic relief

Hum Tum

Image source: IMDb

Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza lead this youthful romantic comedy that revolves around the complexities of friendship turning into something more

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

Image source: IMDb

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra star in this rib-tickling comedy about love, misunderstandings, and the chaos that ensues when two friends fall for the same woman

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Image source: IMDb

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao, this film is a sweet and funny take on love and self-discovery in a small town setting

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Image source: IMDb

Namastey London

Image source: IMDb

Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, this romantic comedy weaves a tale of cultural clashes, love, and the realization that true love transcends boundaries

Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan lead this charming rom-com that blends humor with a heartwarming story, making it a delightful watch for audiences of all ages

Khoobsurat

Image source: IMDb

Karan Johar's family drama is also sprinkled with romance as it explores love, sacrifice, and the enduring bonds that tie a family together, featuring an ensemble cast

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Image source: IMDb

A Bollywood romantic comedy featuring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra, portraying a quirky love story filled with humor, heart, and the unpredictability of relationships

Hasee Toh Phasee

Image source: IMDb

