Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
December 31, 2023
Iconic Bollywood
rom-coms
A Bollywood romantic comedy that follows the serendipitous journey of two contrasting characters, weaving a tale of love, self-discovery, and delightful chaos
Jab We Met
Image source: IMDb
Directed by Aditya Chopra, this classic film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is a timeless tale of love, cultural clashes, and the triumph of the heart
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Image source: IMDb
Imtiaz Ali presents a tale of two love stories set in different eras, emphasizing the changing dynamics of relationships over time, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone
Image source: IMDb
Love Aaj Kal
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this film revolves around friendship, love, and self-discovery, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Image source: IMDb
Starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, Hum Tum explores the evolving dynamics of a friendship turning into love, accompanied by animated alter egos providing comic relief
Hum Tum
Image source: IMDb
Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza lead this youthful romantic comedy that revolves around the complexities of friendship turning into something more
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na
Image source: IMDb
Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra star in this rib-tickling comedy about love, misunderstandings, and the chaos that ensues when two friends fall for the same woman
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
Image source: IMDb
Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao, this film is a sweet and funny take on love and self-discovery in a small town setting
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Image source: IMDb
Namastey London
Image source: IMDb
Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, this romantic comedy weaves a tale of cultural clashes, love, and the realization that true love transcends boundaries
Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan lead this charming rom-com that blends humor with a heartwarming story, making it a delightful watch for audiences of all ages
Khoobsurat
Image source: IMDb
Karan Johar's family drama is also sprinkled with romance as it explores love, sacrifice, and the enduring bonds that tie a family together, featuring an ensemble cast
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Image source: IMDb
A Bollywood romantic comedy featuring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra, portraying a quirky love story filled with humor, heart, and the unpredictability of relationships
Hasee Toh Phasee
Image source: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.