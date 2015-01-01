Iconic female villains in K-dramas
In Hera Palace, a world of wealth and prestige, secrets unravel and relationships shatter when a death rocks the 100-story building. Kim So Yeon plays the iconic character Cheon Seo Jin.
Image Credits- SBS TV
Kim So Yeon in The Penthouse: War In Life
Two orphaned twin sisters are separated when one is adopted. But destiny reunites them during their darkest moments, leading to a switch in their lives. Cho Soo Hyang plays Kang So Young
Image Credits- KBS 2
Cho Soo Hyang in School 2015
In this K-drama, Kang Mi Rae gets plastic surgery to escape bullying due to her looks, but the procedure brings new challenges, leading her to rebuild her self-esteem. Jo Woo Ri plays stereotypical mean girl Hyun Soo Ah
Image Credits- JTBC
Jo Woo Ri in My ID Is Gangnam Beauty
A self-conscious student uses makeup to hide her insecurities but finds two friends who see her true self. Park Yoo Na plays Kang Soo Jin who many fans sympathized with before her betrayal
Image Credits- tvN
Park Yoo Na in True Beauty
In SKY Castle, four housewives compete to make their children stand out and be successful in various ways, leading to conflicts. Kim Hye Yoon plays selfish character Kang Ye Seo
Image Credits- JTBC
Kim Hye Yoon in Sky Castle
Successful doctor Ji Sun Woo's marriage with aspiring filmmaker Lee Tae Oh crumbles when he has an extramarital affair. Han So Hee plays Yeo Da Kyung, the one Tae Oh is having an affair with
Image Credits- JTBC
Han So Hee in The World Of The Married
A young couple from different backgrounds faces societal restrictions and challenges norms upheld by wealthy chaebol families. Kim Ji Won plays the arrogant Rachel Yoo
Image Credits- SBS TV
Kim Ji Won in The Heirs
A young woman, subjected to severe bullying, ends up dropping out of school. She sets up the perfect plan for revenge. Here Lim Ji Yeon plays the iconic Park Yeon Jin
Image Credits- Netflix
Lim Ji Yeon in The Glory
A Korean-Italian mafia lawyer Vincenzo seeks justice against a powerful conglomerate during a visit to his motherland. Here Kim Yeo Jin plays evil attorney Choi Myung Hee
Image Credits- tvN
Kim Yeo Jin in Vincenzo
Three sisters find themselves entangled in a major incident and confront the wealthiest family in the nation. Uhm Ji Won plays the crazy and obsessive Won Sang A
Image Credits- tvN
Uhm Ji Won in Little Women