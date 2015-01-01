Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

November 9, 2023

Entertainment

Iconic female villains in K-dramas 

In Hera Palace, a world of wealth and prestige, secrets unravel and relationships shatter when a death rocks the 100-story building. Kim So Yeon plays the iconic character Cheon Seo Jin.

Image Credits- SBS TV

Kim So Yeon in The Penthouse: War In Life

Two orphaned twin sisters are separated when one is adopted. But destiny reunites them during their darkest moments, leading to a switch in their lives. Cho Soo Hyang plays Kang So Young

Image Credits- KBS 2

Cho Soo Hyang in School 2015

In this K-drama, Kang Mi Rae gets plastic surgery to escape bullying due to her looks, but the procedure brings new challenges, leading her to rebuild her self-esteem. Jo Woo Ri plays stereotypical mean girl Hyun Soo Ah

Image Credits- JTBC

Jo Woo Ri in My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

A self-conscious student uses makeup to hide her insecurities but finds two friends who see her true self. Park Yoo Na plays Kang Soo Jin who many fans sympathized with before her betrayal

Image Credits- tvN

Park Yoo Na in True Beauty 

In SKY Castle, four housewives compete to make their children stand out and be successful in various ways, leading to conflicts. Kim Hye Yoon plays selfish character Kang Ye Seo

Image Credits- JTBC

Kim Hye Yoon in Sky Castle

Successful doctor Ji Sun Woo's marriage with aspiring filmmaker Lee Tae Oh crumbles when he has an extramarital affair. Han So Hee plays Yeo Da Kyung, the one Tae Oh is having an affair with

Image Credits- JTBC

Han So Hee in The World Of The Married

A young couple from different backgrounds faces societal restrictions and challenges norms upheld by wealthy chaebol families. Kim Ji Won plays the arrogant Rachel Yoo

Image Credits- SBS TV

Kim Ji Won in The Heirs

A young woman, subjected to severe bullying, ends up dropping out of school. She sets up the perfect plan for revenge. Here Lim Ji Yeon plays the iconic Park Yeon Jin

Image Credits- Netflix

Lim Ji Yeon in The Glory

A Korean-Italian mafia lawyer Vincenzo seeks justice against a powerful conglomerate during a visit to his motherland. Here Kim Yeo Jin plays evil attorney Choi Myung Hee

Image Credits- tvN

Kim Yeo Jin in Vincenzo

Three sisters find themselves entangled in a major incident and confront the wealthiest family in the nation. Uhm Ji Won plays the crazy and obsessive Won Sang A

Image Credits- tvN

 Uhm Ji Won in Little Women

