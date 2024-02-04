Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
february 4, 2024
Iconic gossip girl dialogues
- Blair Waldorf
Three words, eight letters. Say it, and I'm yours
images: Instagram- gossipgirl
- Blair Waldorf
images: Instagram- gossipgirl
Whoever said that money doesn't buy happiness didn't know where to shop
- Blair Waldorf
images: Instagram- gossipgirl
I'm not a stop along the way. I'm a destination
- Chuck Bass
I'm Chuck Bass
video: Instagram- gossipgirl
- Blair Waldorf
Once men have tasted caviar, it baffles me how they can settle for catfish
images: Instagram- gossipgirl
- Blair Waldorf
You can't make people love you, but you can make them fear you
images: Instagram- gossipgirl
- Chuck Bass
People like me don't write books; we're written about
images: Instagram- gossipgirl
- Blair Waldorf
Just because we can't be together doesn't mean I won't love you
images: Instagram- gossipgirl
- Blair Waldorf
Destiny is for losers. It’s just a stupid excuse to wait for things to happen instead of making them happen
images: Instagram- gossipgirl
You can't choose your family, but you can choose your friends. And in a world ruled by bloodlines and bank accounts, it pays to have a pal
images: Instagram- gossipgirl
- Gossip Girl
