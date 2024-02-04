Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

february 4, 2024

Iconic gossip girl dialogues

- Blair Waldorf

Three words, eight letters. Say it, and I'm yours

- Blair Waldorf

Whoever said that money doesn't buy happiness didn't know where to shop

- Blair Waldorf

I'm not a stop along the way. I'm a destination

- Chuck Bass

I'm Chuck Bass

- Blair Waldorf

Once men have tasted caviar, it baffles me how they can settle for catfish 

- Blair Waldorf

You can't make people love you, but you can make them fear you

- Chuck Bass

People like me don't write books; we're written about

- Blair Waldorf

Just because we can't be together doesn't mean I won't love you

- Blair Waldorf

Destiny is for losers. It’s just a stupid excuse to wait for things to happen instead of making them happen

You can't choose your family, but you can choose your friends. And in a world ruled by bloodlines and bank accounts, it pays to have a pal

- Gossip Girl

