april 27, 2024

Entertainment

Iconic K-drama couples

Tanya Saxena

Image: tvN

Kim Shin and Ji Eun Tak

Kim Shin and Ji Eun Tak's romance stood the test of time and fate. Now, you can call this a love story that you get to see once in centuries, truly the most precious K-drama couple

The eternal romance of Bong Bong and Min Min is undeniably made for history books, filled with the deepest emotions, and the cutest and most adorable moments, they are just a chef’s kiss

Image: JTBC

Do Bong Soon and Ahn Min Hyuk

You can not talk of the iconic K-drama couples without those who made their romance from reel to real, Yoon Se Ri and Ri Jyeong Hyeok’s romance literally crossed borders to become complete

Image: tvN

Yoon Se Ri and Ri Jyeong Hyeok

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’s couple will melt your heart with their endearing romance, they fight ups and downs together and get jealous in a very cute way

Image: MBC

Kim Bok Joo and Jung Joon Hyung

Cho Sam Dal and Cho Yong Pil found each other once again after years, they were born to complete one another, and their romance is heartfelt and everlasting

Image: Netflix

Cho Sam Dal and Cho Yong Pil

Centuries-old immortal romance that connects Lee Yeon, a nine-tailed fox, and Nam Ji Ah, a human, is one K-drama couple that stays iconic even after years

Image: Netflix

Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah

Shin Ha Ri and Kang Tae Moo‘s romance began with a lie but ended up becoming one of the most beautiful love stories, filled with awkward moments, this iconic couple will make you laugh, cry, and swoon

Shin Ha Ri and Kang Tae Moo

Image: Netflix

Tak Dong Kyung and Myul Mang, another fantasy couple that makes dreamlike love stories a captivating reality

Image: tvN

Tak Dong Kyung and Myul Mang 

Ko Moon Young and Moon Gang Tae are a couple that heals each other as they love each other unconditionally, sizzling, cute, and adorable, they are everything

Ko Moon Young and Moon Gang Tae

Image: tvN

Choi Ae Ra and Ko Dong Man’s best-friends-to-lovers romance will never not be legendary, their cute and fun interactions combined with ‘aegyos’ will always be iconic 

Choi Ae Ra and Ko Dong Man

Image: Netflix

