Iconic K-drama couples
Tanya Saxena
Image: tvN
Kim Shin and Ji Eun Tak
Kim Shin and Ji Eun Tak's romance stood the test of time and fate. Now, you can call this a love story that you get to see once in centuries, truly the most precious K-drama couple
The eternal romance of Bong Bong and Min Min is undeniably made for history books, filled with the deepest emotions, and the cutest and most adorable moments, they are just a chef’s kiss
Image: JTBC
Do Bong Soon and Ahn Min Hyuk
You can not talk of the iconic K-drama couples without those who made their romance from reel to real, Yoon Se Ri and Ri Jyeong Hyeok’s romance literally crossed borders to become complete
Image: tvN
Yoon Se Ri and Ri Jyeong Hyeok
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’s couple will melt your heart with their endearing romance, they fight ups and downs together and get jealous in a very cute way
Image: MBC
Cho Sam Dal and Cho Yong Pil found each other once again after years, they were born to complete one another, and their romance is heartfelt and everlasting
Image: Netflix
Cho Sam Dal and Cho Yong Pil
Centuries-old immortal romance that connects Lee Yeon, a nine-tailed fox, and Nam Ji Ah, a human, is one K-drama couple that stays iconic even after years
Image: Netflix
Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah
Shin Ha Ri and Kang Tae Moo‘s romance began with a lie but ended up becoming one of the most beautiful love stories, filled with awkward moments, this iconic couple will make you laugh, cry, and swoon
Shin Ha Ri and Kang Tae Moo
Image: Netflix
Tak Dong Kyung and Myul Mang, another fantasy couple that makes dreamlike love stories a captivating reality
Image: tvN
Tak Dong Kyung and Myul Mang
Ko Moon Young and Moon Gang Tae are a couple that heals each other as they love each other unconditionally, sizzling, cute, and adorable, they are everything
Ko Moon Young and Moon Gang Tae
Image: tvN
Choi Ae Ra and Ko Dong Man’s best-friends-to-lovers romance will never not be legendary, their cute and fun interactions combined with ‘aegyos’ will always be iconic
Choi Ae Ra and Ko Dong Man
Image: Netflix