OCTOBER 06, 2023

Iconic K-pop choreos fans can never forget

Psy's viral horse-riding dance ignited K-pop's global craze, becoming a cultural phenomenon with its catchy moves and humorous charm

Gangnam Style

Image: YG Entertainment

Super Junior's synchronized groove in Sorry Sorry remains a K-pop classic, known for its iconic moves and smooth transitions, showcasing the group's dance prowess

Sorry Sorry

Image: SM Entertainment

2NE1's fierce and powerful moves in Fire set ablaze the world of girl groups, establishing them as a dominant force in K-pop

Fire

Image: YG Entertainment

BTS's sensual choreography in Blood Sweat & Tears set the global stage on fire, blending artistry with intricate dance moves that captivated fans worldwide

Blood Sweat & Tears

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

EXO's mesmerizing performance in Growl left fans in awe with its impressive synchronization and charismatic presence, solidifying their status as K-pop royalty

Growl

Image: SM Entertainment

Girls' Generation's iconic leg-crossing dance in Gee defined the K-pop wave, symbolizing the group's infectious charm and influence on the industry

Gee

Image: SM Entertainment

BIGBANG's explosive moves in Bang Bang Bang merged EDM with K-pop, creating a high-energy performance that resonated with fans worldwide

Bang Bang Bang

Image: YG Entertainment

BIGBANG's vibrant choreography in Fantastic Baby remains unforgettable, representing their eclectic style and musical innovation

Fantastic Baby

Image: YG Entertainment

TWICE's cute Halloween-themed dance in TT charmed audiences worldwide with its adorable T-shaped hand gesture and catchy steps, making it a fan-favorite

TT

Image: JYP Entertainment

iKON's catchy choreography in Love Scenario captured hearts and charts, embodying a heartwarming and relatable dance that resonated with fans of all ages

Love Scenario

Image: YG Entertainment

