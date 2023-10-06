Heading 3
OCTOBER 06, 2023
Iconic K-pop choreos fans can never forget
Psy's viral horse-riding dance ignited K-pop's global craze, becoming a cultural phenomenon with its catchy moves and humorous charm
Gangnam Style
Image: YG Entertainment
Super Junior's synchronized groove in Sorry Sorry remains a K-pop classic, known for its iconic moves and smooth transitions, showcasing the group's dance prowess
Sorry Sorry
Image: SM Entertainment
2NE1's fierce and powerful moves in Fire set ablaze the world of girl groups, establishing them as a dominant force in K-pop
Fire
Image: YG Entertainment
BTS's sensual choreography in Blood Sweat & Tears set the global stage on fire, blending artistry with intricate dance moves that captivated fans worldwide
Blood Sweat & Tears
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
EXO's mesmerizing performance in Growl left fans in awe with its impressive synchronization and charismatic presence, solidifying their status as K-pop royalty
Growl
Image: SM Entertainment
Girls' Generation's iconic leg-crossing dance in Gee defined the K-pop wave, symbolizing the group's infectious charm and influence on the industry
Gee
Image: SM Entertainment
BIGBANG's explosive moves in Bang Bang Bang merged EDM with K-pop, creating a high-energy performance that resonated with fans worldwide
Bang Bang Bang
Image: YG Entertainment
BIGBANG's vibrant choreography in Fantastic Baby remains unforgettable, representing their eclectic style and musical innovation
Fantastic Baby
Image: YG Entertainment
TWICE's cute Halloween-themed dance in TT charmed audiences worldwide with its adorable T-shaped hand gesture and catchy steps, making it a fan-favorite
TT
Image: JYP Entertainment
iKON's catchy choreography in Love Scenario captured hearts and charts, embodying a heartwarming and relatable dance that resonated with fans of all ages
Love Scenario
Image: YG Entertainment
