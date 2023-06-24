Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUNE 25, 2023
Iconic Karan Johar movies
K3G is a nostalgia! Karan Johar commenced his directing career with this movie. It revolves around the adopted son of a reputed family who is at odds with his father for marrying for love
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Image: Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram
Rahul and Anjali continue to rule hearts! The storyline revolves around two friends who learn to find solace in each other after conquering the difficult circumstances
Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
If you are looking for a love story that broke many hearts and relationships, this movie should be on your watch-list
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Image: Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram
Shah Rukh & Kajol jodi continue to impress the audience. This film comes with a heart-touching story
My Name Is Khan
Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
Raazi
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
A patriotic, thriller spy film that will leave you on the edge? Watch Raazi and enjoy the splendid performance of Alia Bhatt
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Shershaah
Are you looking for a soulful movie packed with romance and action? Watch this biopic of Captain Vikram Batra directed by KJo
If you wish to watch the Sukoon of Dosti, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil should be your pick! The cameo of King Khan makes it all the more interesting
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Johar teamed up with three other directors to explore the topic of female sexuality which is considered a taboo topic in the Indian society
Lust Stories
Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
Student of the Year
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Karan Johar kickstarted a whole new era by launching Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan in this movie based on competitive college life and complicated friendships
Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
This blockbuster marked the entry of Karan Johar as an assistant director. Raj and Simran still swoon the Internet with their crackling chemistry
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge
