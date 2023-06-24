Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

JUNE 25, 2023

Iconic Karan Johar movies 

K3G is a nostalgia! Karan Johar commenced his directing career with this movie. It revolves around the adopted son of a reputed family who is at odds with his father for marrying for love 

 Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 

Image: Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram 

Rahul and Anjali continue to rule hearts! The storyline revolves around two friends who learn to find solace in each other after conquering the difficult circumstances 

Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram 

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 

If you are looking for a love story that broke many hearts and relationships, this movie should be on your watch-list 

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna 

Image: Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram 

Shah Rukh & Kajol jodi continue to impress the audience. This film comes with a heart-touching story

 My Name Is Khan 

Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram 

 Raazi 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

A patriotic, thriller spy film that will leave you on the edge? Watch Raazi and enjoy the splendid performance of Alia Bhatt 

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram 

Shershaah 

Are you looking for a soulful movie packed with romance and action? Watch this biopic of Captain Vikram Batra directed by KJo

If you wish to watch the Sukoon of Dosti, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil should be your pick! The cameo of King Khan makes it all the more interesting 

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil 

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram 

Johar teamed up with three other directors to explore the topic of female sexuality which is considered a taboo topic in the Indian society 

Lust Stories 

Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram 

Student of the Year

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram 

Karan Johar kickstarted a whole new era by launching Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan in this movie based on competitive college life and complicated friendships 

Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram 

This blockbuster marked the entry of Karan Johar as an assistant director. Raj and Simran still swoon the Internet with their crackling chemistry 

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here