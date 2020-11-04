Iconic Karwa Chauth scenes from movies

November 04, 2020

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the most loved onscreen couples of Bollywood

The duo celebrated Karwa Chauth in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Kajol and SRK delivered a spectacular performance in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

They displayed amazing chemistry in the song 'Bole Chudiyan' which has the Karwa Chauth theme

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn's Karwa Chauth moment in the song 'Chand Chupa Badal Mein' won hearts

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's Karwa Chauth scene from the movie Ishq Vishq was loved by the masses

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's Karwa Chauth scene in Baghban made everyone emotional

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji celebrated Karwa Chauth in the movie Baabul

Emraan Hashmi and Shamita Shetty's Karwa Chauth scene features in the song 'Agar Tum Mil Jao' from Zeher

The chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla during the Karwa Chauth scene from Yeh Boss was evident

