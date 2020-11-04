Iconic Karwa Chauth scenes from movies November 04, 2020
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the most loved onscreen couples of Bollywood
The duo celebrated Karwa Chauth in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Kajol and SRK delivered a spectacular performance in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
They displayed amazing chemistry in the song 'Bole Chudiyan' which has the Karwa Chauth theme
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn's Karwa Chauth moment in the song 'Chand Chupa Badal Mein' won hearts
Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's Karwa Chauth scene from the movie Ishq Vishq was loved by the masses
Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's Karwa Chauth scene in Baghban made everyone emotional
Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji celebrated Karwa Chauth in the movie Baabul
Emraan Hashmi and Shamita Shetty's Karwa Chauth scene features in the song 'Agar Tum Mil Jao' from Zeher
The chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla during the Karwa Chauth scene from Yeh Boss was evident
