APRIL 03, 2023

Video Source: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is an ambitious plot of real estate, a brass-and-glass behemoth that wouldn’t have been out of place in a 007 film, and fitted with all the latest trappings of entertainment-related tech
NMACC
Image: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram
Smt. Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani inaugurated the #ArtHouse at the Nita-Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
Inauguration
This four-storey dedicated venue adds beauty and depth to everyday stories with a stunning collection of Indian and International art treasures. The visual art space opened with Sangam/Confluence, a unique exhibition celebrating India’s diverse cultural impulses and traditions
Image: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram
Venue Details
Starting her Bharatnatyam journey at the age of 6, Nita M Ambani always had the heart of a dancer. Watch her special performance in 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation' exclusively choreographed for the grand launch
Video Source: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram
Nita Ambani’s Bharatnatyam
Image: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram
Coffee Table Book
Nita M Ambani and Isha Ambani launched the illustrated coffee table book 'India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textile on the Fashionable Imagination'. This book features an introduction by Hamish Bowles and scholarly essays by notable dignitaries in fashion and art history
“There were so many moments when we teared up, so many moments when we had goosebumps. The acoustic quality of this theatre is unprecedented”, says Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as they talk about ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’
Video Source: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram
Deepika-Ranveer Share Experience
“Today we’ll see how Indian designs and textiles have impacted on a very global platform”, said Madhuri Dixit Nene and Shriram Nene as they walk the pink carpet for NMACC event
Video Source: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram
NMACC In Madhuri Dixit’s Words
Aditi Rao Hydari talks about the cultural event. She describes this landmark as a platform that will enable the youth to celebrate their roots and take pride in the rich culture of India
Video Source: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari Talks About NMACC
“It’s so intrinsically Indian, but it’s also international”, says Sonam Kapoor about NMACC
Video Source: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram
‘Intrinsically India’
“We envision this centre to become home not only to the finest talent from Indian cities but also from our small towns and remotest villages. I truly hope this space continues to inspire and empower our future generations,” says Nita M Ambani as she addresses guests from around the world at the grand launch
Video Source: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram