Iconic performances of Rajinikanth

ENTERTAINMENT

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

DEC 16, 2021

Bairavi

The 1978 film showcased the thailaivar's remarkable acting skills and was a box office smash

(Source- IMDb)

Apoorva Raagangal

The K. Balachander's directorial is about a young guy and an older woman's love story and its complications

(Source- IMDb)

Mullum Malarum

In the 1978 film, he portrayed an angry young man who has a hatred for the man his sister is in love with

(Source- IMDb)

Aarilirunthu Arubathu Varai

The plot centres around a young man who is compelled to become the family's breadwinner when he is only six-years-old

(Source- IMDb)

Aval Appadithan

The film starred Sripriya, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth in the lead roles. It earned positive reviews from critics

(Source- IMDb)

The actor portrayed the life of Madhwa saint Sri Raghavendrar in the film, and left a great impact on the audience

(Source- IMDb)

Sri Raghavendrar

Netri kann

The film centres around the son's demand for his father to repent of his fault, despite the fact that he respects his father

(Source- IMDb)

The film stars Rajinikanth as the lead, with Ambika and Radha playing his love interests and Meena as their daughter

Engeyo Ketta Kural

(Source- IMDb)

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Huma Qureshi’s edgy fashion drops

Click Here