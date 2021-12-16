Iconic performances of Rajinikanth
DEC 16, 2021
Bairavi
The 1978 film showcased the thailaivar's remarkable acting skills and was a box office smash
(Source- IMDb)
Apoorva Raagangal
The K. Balachander's directorial is about a young guy and an older woman's love story and its complications
(Source- IMDb)
Mullum Malarum
In the 1978 film, he portrayed an angry young man who has a hatred for the man his sister is in love with
(Source- IMDb)
Aarilirunthu Arubathu Varai
The plot centres around a young man who is compelled to become the family's breadwinner when he is only six-years-old
(Source- IMDb)
Aval Appadithan
The film starred Sripriya, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth in the lead roles. It earned positive reviews from critics
(Source- IMDb)
The actor portrayed the life of Madhwa saint Sri Raghavendrar in the film, and left a great impact on the audience
(Source- IMDb)
Sri Raghavendrar
Netri kann
The film centres around the son's demand for his father to repent of his fault, despite the fact that he respects his father
(Source- IMDb)
The film stars Rajinikanth as the lead, with Ambika and Radha playing his love interests and Meena as their daughter
Engeyo Ketta Kural
(Source- IMDb)
