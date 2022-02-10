 Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 10, 2022

Iconic romantic-thrillers of all time

Fatal Attraction

The Adrian Lyne directorial, starring Michael Douglas, Glen Close and Anne Archer, is about a married man who has a weekend affair with a lady who refuses to let it end and becomes obsessed with him

Image: IMDb

The 2013 release, starring Julianne Hough, Josh Duhamel, and Cobie Smulders, is based on Nicholas Sparks' 2010 novel of the same name

Image: IMDb

Safe Haven

The film was a moderate box office success, but it got unfavourable critical reviews

Image: IMDb

The Robert Zemeckis directorial centred on an officer and a fighter who fall in love while pretending as a married couple during a mission in Casablanca in 1942

Image: IMDb

Allied

The Matt Damon and Emily Blunt starrer directed by George Nolfi revolves around a United States congressman who finds that what appear to be random occurrences in his life are actually controlled by a mysterious, powerful gang

Image: IMDb

The Adjustment Bureau

The 1993 release is a multi-starrer romantic crime thriller directed by Tony Scott, and it is regarded as one of Scott's greatest films as well as one of the best American films of the 1990s

Image: IMDb

True Romance

The film earned positive reviews from critics, although it did not perform well at the box office initially

Image: IMDb

The 1993 romantic thriller film, based on Ira Levin's novel of the same name, is about mysterious happenings in a privately owned New York high-rise apartment building

Image: IMDb

Silver

The Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck directorial starred Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Paul Bettany and Timothy Dalton in the lead roles

Image: IMDb

The Tourist

Despite receiving a negative response from critics, the picture was nominated for three Golden Globes

Image: IMDb

The John McTiernan film, starring Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo, and Denis Leary in the lead roles, follows the story of a billionaire who steals a painting from an art museum and is chased by an insurance investigator, with the two falling in love

Image: IMDb

The Thomas Crown Affair

