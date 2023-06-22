Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUNE 22, 2023
Iconic Sanjay Leela Bhansali pairs
Ram-Leela or Bajirao Mastani, DeepVeer continue to thrill fans with their sheer passion and heated chemistry
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Gabbar Is Back was liked by fans but the subtle chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Shruti Haasan is noteworthy
Image: Shruti Haasan’s Instagram
Akshay Kumar & Shruti Haasan
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam witnessed a wonderful pairing of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan
Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
The chemistry between King Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is unmissable in Devdas! The sad ending left the fans heartbroken
Shah Rukh Khan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
Deepika Padukone & Shahid Kapoor
Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor slayed their roles as Rani Padmini and Rawal Ratan Singh while sparking unbeatable chemistry in the movie Padmaavat
Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Ranveer Singh & Priyanka Chopra
While Bajirao and Mastani’s chemistry is stunning, the underrated pair of Kashibai and Bajirao too deserves some attention
Bhansali was briefly associated with the ITV show Saraswatichandra, and this on-screen pair was admired by the audience
Jennifer Winget & Gautam Rhode
Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram
Hrithik Roshan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
If you wish to watch some crackling chemistry between two desired Bollywood actors, Guzaarish should be your pick
Sonakshi Sinha & Akshay Kumar
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Romance and some look-alike drama sound like a good weekend movie! Watch Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar entertaining fans with Rowdy Rathore
Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Iconic pairings need not be merely romantic! This talented pair is an absolute treat to watch in the movie Black
Amitabh Bachchan & Rani Mukherjee
