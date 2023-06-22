Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

JUNE 22, 2023

Iconic Sanjay Leela Bhansali pairs 

Ram-Leela or Bajirao Mastani, DeepVeer continue to thrill fans with their sheer passion and heated chemistry 

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh 

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram 

Gabbar Is Back was liked by fans but the subtle chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Shruti Haasan is noteworthy 

Image: Shruti Haasan’s Instagram

Akshay Kumar & Shruti Haasan 

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam witnessed a wonderful pairing of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 

 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan 

Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

The chemistry between King Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is unmissable in Devdas! The sad ending left the fans heartbroken

Shah Rukh Khan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 

Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

Deepika Padukone & Shahid Kapoor 

Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram 

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor slayed their roles as Rani Padmini and Rawal Ratan Singh while sparking unbeatable chemistry in the movie Padmaavat

Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Ranveer Singh & Priyanka Chopra

While Bajirao and Mastani’s chemistry is stunning, the underrated pair of Kashibai and Bajirao too deserves some attention 

Bhansali was briefly associated with the ITV show Saraswatichandra, and this on-screen pair was admired by the audience 

Jennifer Winget & Gautam Rhode 

Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram

 Hrithik Roshan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 

Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

If you wish to watch some crackling chemistry between two desired Bollywood actors, Guzaarish should be your pick 

Sonakshi Sinha & Akshay Kumar

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

Romance and some look-alike drama sound like a good weekend movie! Watch Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar entertaining fans with Rowdy Rathore

Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram 

Iconic pairings need not be merely romantic! This talented pair is an absolute treat to watch in the movie Black 

 Amitabh Bachchan & Rani Mukherjee

