Jiya Surana

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 18, 2024

Iconic songs from Kal Ho Naa Ho

The Bollywood classic Kal Ho Naa Ho was directed by Nikhil Advani, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Priety Zinta and Saif Ali Khan

Classic

Image: IMDb

It's not just 20 years of the iconic film but also the magical and timeless music that still rocks our playlist

Image: IMDb

Iconic

The remarkable music in KHNH adds another dimension of emotional resonance to the movie 

Image: IMDb

Remarkable

Tap through to find out what each song said to us over the years and continues to do so

Tap tap

Image: IMDb

No song describes Carpe Diem like this song & every time, we listen to it, we connect deeply

Kal Ho Naa Ho (Title song)

Image: IMDb

Every time someone falls in love, this song is playing in their heads describing their exact feeling

Kuch To Hua Hai

Image: IMDb

When a boy sees a girl for first time & instantly falls for him, these lyrics will surely woo her over

Pretty Woman 

Image: IMDb

This song rather started the trend of club songs where carefree young love flew into the lyrics

It's the Time to Disco

Image: IMDb

The perfect song for a bride, whether it be the feelings from the groom's side or be it her mother

Maahi Ve

Image: IMDb

Kal Ho Naa Ho (Sad version)

Image: IMDb

This song holds cult status in the hearts of people whose love stories remain incomplete

