Jiya Surana
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 18, 2024
Iconic songs from Kal Ho Naa Ho
The Bollywood classic Kal Ho Naa Ho was directed by Nikhil Advani, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Priety Zinta and Saif Ali Khan
Image: IMDb
It's not just 20 years of the iconic film but also the magical and timeless music that still rocks our playlist
Image: IMDb
The remarkable music in KHNH adds another dimension of emotional resonance to the movie
Image: IMDb
Tap through to find out what each song said to us over the years and continues to do so
Image: IMDb
No song describes Carpe Diem like this song & every time, we listen to it, we connect deeply
Kal Ho Naa Ho (Title song)
Image: IMDb
Every time someone falls in love, this song is playing in their heads describing their exact feeling
Kuch To Hua Hai
Image: IMDb
When a boy sees a girl for first time & instantly falls for him, these lyrics will surely woo her over
Pretty Woman
Image: IMDb
This song rather started the trend of club songs where carefree young love flew into the lyrics
It's the Time to Disco
Image: IMDb
The perfect song for a bride, whether it be the feelings from the groom's side or be it her mother
Maahi Ve
Image: IMDb
Kal Ho Naa Ho (Sad version)
Image: IMDb
This song holds cult status in the hearts of people whose love stories remain incomplete
