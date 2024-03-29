Heading 3
March 29, 2024
Iconic Songs of Aishwarya Rai
This evergreen track is written by Javed Akhtar, and soulfully sung by Alka Yagnik
“Meri Sanson Mein Basa Hai”, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997)
image: IMDb
The song doing rounds recently on Instagram is from the 1999 released film, Taal, sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan
image: IMDb
“Taal Se Taal Mila”, Taal (1999)
An iconic song featuring Aishwarya Rai Bacchan and Shah Rukh Khan is even today hummed by many
image: IMDb
“Apun Bola” Josh (2000)
A soft ballad love song, was picturized on Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan in 2000
“Humko Humise Chura Lo”, Mohabbatein (2000)
image: IMDb
A Sanjay Leela Directorial, Devdas’ most iconic song was “Dola Rey Dola” filmed on Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, adorning the song with their terrific moves
“Dola Rey Dola”, Devdas (2002)
image: IMDb
A soulful track sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Udit Narayan filmed on Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan
“Achi Lagti Ho”, Kuch Na Kaho (2003)
image: IMDb
Beautifully sung by Sadhana Sargam and Udit Narayan and written by Javed Akhtar, this song was the romantic anthem of that era
“Aao Na”, Kyun Ho Gaya Na (2004)
image: IMDb
An evergreen and a mega-hit song, “Kajrare” remains iconic even after 19 years of its release
“Kajrare”, Bunty Aur Babli (2005)
image: IMDb
“Crazy Kiya Re”, Dhoom 2 (2006)
image: IMDb
A memorable performance by Aishwarya in this iconic song, rocking the charts even today
image: IMDb
A song that spells romance the best, composed by A.R. Rehman and sung by Javed Ali
“Jashn-E-Bahaara”, Jodha Akbar (2008)
