Aditi Singh

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

Iconic Songs of Pankaj Udhas

This legendary song was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and sung beautifully by Pankaj Udhas

“Chitthi Aayi Hai”, Naam (1986)

image source- Pankaj Udhas instagram 

This song was composed by Nadeem-Shravan and was an iconic song from the Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt starred film

image source- Pankaj Udhas instagram 

“Jeeye Toh Jeeye Kaise”, Saajan (1991)

This melodious track was a romantic ballad that became instantly a rage upon its release

image source- Pankaj Udhas instagram 

“Na Kajre Ki Dhar", Mohra (1994)

Pankaj Udhas sang this soulful track for the first time live in the Royal Albert Hall

“Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera”, (1984)

image source- Pankaj Udhas instagram 

This track was originally sung by Jagjit Singh and later remade in the voice of Pankaj Udhas 

“Tumko Dekha Toh Yeh Khayal Aaya”,Saath Saath (1982)

image source- Pankaj Udhas instagram 

It is an independent track from the album ‘Stolen Moments Released in 1998

“Ahista”, (1998)

image source- Pankaj Udhas instagram 

This duet was sung beautifully by legends, Lata Mangeshkar and Pankaj Udhas, picturized on Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Sheshadri 

“Maahiya Teri Kasam”, Ghayal (1990)

image source- Pankaj Udhas instagram 

A melodious ghazal, “Badi Mehangi Hai Sharab, Thodi Thodi Piya Karo” sung by Pankaj Udhas from the independent album, Jashn 

“Thodi Thodi Piya Karo”, (1999)

image source- Pankaj Udhas instagram 

This track was composed by Anand-Milind and sung by the talented duo, Sadhana Sargam and Pankaj Udhas

“Ek Pal Ek Din”, Jigar (1992)

image source- Pankaj Udhas instagram 

The Music legend, Pankaj Udhas, will forever live in our hearts through these melodious tracks

