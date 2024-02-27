Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 27, 2024
Iconic Songs of Pankaj Udhas
This legendary song was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and sung beautifully by Pankaj Udhas
“Chitthi Aayi Hai”, Naam (1986)
image source- Pankaj Udhas instagram
This song was composed by Nadeem-Shravan and was an iconic song from the Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt starred film
image source- Pankaj Udhas instagram
“Jeeye Toh Jeeye Kaise”, Saajan (1991)
This melodious track was a romantic ballad that became instantly a rage upon its release
image source- Pankaj Udhas instagram
“Na Kajre Ki Dhar", Mohra (1994)
Pankaj Udhas sang this soulful track for the first time live in the Royal Albert Hall
“Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera”, (1984)
image source- Pankaj Udhas instagram
This track was originally sung by Jagjit Singh and later remade in the voice of Pankaj Udhas
“Tumko Dekha Toh Yeh Khayal Aaya”,Saath Saath (1982)
image source- Pankaj Udhas instagram
It is an independent track from the album ‘Stolen Moments Released in 1998
“Ahista”, (1998)
image source- Pankaj Udhas instagram
This duet was sung beautifully by legends, Lata Mangeshkar and Pankaj Udhas, picturized on Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Sheshadri
“Maahiya Teri Kasam”, Ghayal (1990)
image source- Pankaj Udhas instagram
A melodious ghazal, “Badi Mehangi Hai Sharab, Thodi Thodi Piya Karo” sung by Pankaj Udhas from the independent album, Jashn
“Thodi Thodi Piya Karo”, (1999)
image source- Pankaj Udhas instagram
This track was composed by Anand-Milind and sung by the talented duo, Sadhana Sargam and Pankaj Udhas
“Ek Pal Ek Din”, Jigar (1992)
image source- Pankaj Udhas instagram
The Music legend, Pankaj Udhas, will forever live in our hearts through these melodious tracks
