Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

april 07, 2024

Iconic songs of Sonakshi Sinha 


A quintessential Bollywood massy song sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Wajid Khan

 “Dhadhang Dhang”, Rowdy Rathore

image source- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

A romantic catchy song sung beautifully by Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal 

image source- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

 “Chammak Challo Chel Chabeli”, Rowdy Rathore

An instant rage, this peppy dance number was sung by Antara Mitra and Nakash Aziz

image source- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

 “Saree Ke Fall Sa”, R.Rajkumar

A romantic ballad, this beautiful song was sung by Arijit Singh and Palak Muchhal

 “Dhoka Dhadi”, R. Rajkumar

image source- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

An Arijit Singh song, tunes composed by Pritam and beautifully written by Irshad Kamil

“Aaj Dil Shayrana”, Holiday

image source- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

A massy Bollywood song, sung by Jyotica Tangri, Shaan and Subhro Ganguly

“Mungda”, Total Dhamaal

image source- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

A beautiful composition, this song was sung by Ritu Pathak, Shabab Sabri, and Danish Sabri featuring Sonakshi’s beautiful moves

“Radha Nachegi”, Tevar

image source- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

A mesmerizing track sung by Shruti Haasan and composed by Sajid Wajid

“Joganiya”, Tevar

image source- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

A soulful ballad from the film Kalank, sung by Arijit Singh, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and composed by Pritam

Kalank title track, Kalank

image source- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

image source- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

Sonakshi has many more party bangers, catchy dance numbers, and soulful romantic ballads attached to her filmography 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here