Aditi Singh
Entertainment
april 07, 2024
Iconic songs of Sonakshi Sinha
A quintessential Bollywood massy song sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Wajid Khan
“Dhadhang Dhang”, Rowdy Rathore
A romantic catchy song sung beautifully by Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal
“Chammak Challo Chel Chabeli”, Rowdy Rathore
An instant rage, this peppy dance number was sung by Antara Mitra and Nakash Aziz
“Saree Ke Fall Sa”, R.Rajkumar
A romantic ballad, this beautiful song was sung by Arijit Singh and Palak Muchhal
“Dhoka Dhadi”, R. Rajkumar
An Arijit Singh song, tunes composed by Pritam and beautifully written by Irshad Kamil
“Aaj Dil Shayrana”, Holiday
A massy Bollywood song, sung by Jyotica Tangri, Shaan and Subhro Ganguly
“Mungda”, Total Dhamaal
A beautiful composition, this song was sung by Ritu Pathak, Shabab Sabri, and Danish Sabri featuring Sonakshi’s beautiful moves
“Radha Nachegi”, Tevar
A mesmerizing track sung by Shruti Haasan and composed by Sajid Wajid
“Joganiya”, Tevar
A soulful ballad from the film Kalank, sung by Arijit Singh, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and composed by Pritam
Kalank title track, Kalank
Sonakshi has many more party bangers, catchy dance numbers, and soulful romantic ballads attached to her filmography
