Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
JUNE 30, 2024
Iconic songs of Suniel Shetty
This track was sung by Abhijeet and Alka Yagnik featuring Suniel Shetty and Sonali Bendre
Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum, Takkar (1995)
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
This sweet track was sung by music maestros Pankaj Udhas and Sadhana Sargam
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
Na Kajre Ki Dhar, Mohra (1994)
This evergreen dance number was an instant hit and is still hummed and grooved upon. It was sung by Abhijeet and Chorus and directed by Anu Malik
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
Jhanjhariya, Krishna (1996)
This romantic ballad was sung by Babul Supriyo and Alka Yagnik, featuring Sushmita Sen and Suniel Shetty
Mann Tera Mera Mann, Aaghaaz (2000)
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
It was composed by Nadeem-Shravan and sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu
Tumse Milne Ko, Gaddaar (1995)
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
This iconic song was sung by Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, and Udit Narayan, picturized on Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty
Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Tumse, Dhadkan (2000)
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
This song was sung soulfully by Abhijeet and Alka Yagnik, featuring Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty
Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein, Dhadkan (2000)
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
This dance track was sung by Alka Yagnik and Babul Supriyo featuring Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhary
“Aala Rey Aala”, Yeh Tera Ghar Yeh Mera Ghar” (2001)
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
This peppy track was sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Abhijeet featuring Suniel Shetty and Tabu
Main Ladka Pom Pom, Hera Pheri (2000)
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
Rich Audiography
Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
Suniel Shetty has been part of many more iconic songs which remain evergreen
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.