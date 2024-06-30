Heading 3

Iconic songs of Suniel Shetty


This track was sung by Abhijeet and Alka Yagnik featuring Suniel Shetty and Sonali Bendre

Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum, Takkar (1995)

Image: Suniel Shetty’s Instagram 

This sweet track was sung by music maestros Pankaj Udhas and Sadhana Sargam

Na Kajre Ki Dhar, Mohra (1994)

This evergreen dance number was an instant hit and is still hummed and grooved upon. It was sung by Abhijeet and Chorus and directed by Anu Malik

Jhanjhariya, Krishna (1996)

This romantic ballad was sung by Babul Supriyo and Alka Yagnik, featuring Sushmita Sen and Suniel Shetty

 Mann Tera Mera Mann, Aaghaaz (2000)

It was composed by Nadeem-Shravan and sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu

Tumse Milne Ko, Gaddaar (1995)

This iconic song was sung by Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, and Udit Narayan, picturized on Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty

Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Tumse, Dhadkan (2000)

This song was sung soulfully by Abhijeet and Alka Yagnik, featuring Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty 

Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein, Dhadkan (2000)

This dance track was sung by Alka Yagnik and Babul Supriyo featuring Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhary 

 “Aala Rey Aala”, Yeh Tera Ghar Yeh Mera Ghar” (2001)

This peppy track was sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Abhijeet featuring Suniel Shetty and Tabu

 Main Ladka Pom Pom, Hera Pheri (2000)

Rich Audiography

Suniel Shetty has been part of many more iconic songs which remain evergreen

