Iconic villains of Bollywood
Padmaavat's Alauddin Khilji was one of the greatest on-screen villains in recent years in Bollywood
Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji
(Source- Ranveer Singh)
Freddy Daruwala was terrific in Holiday and his villainous performance won the hearts of the audience
Freddy as Shadab Ali Farooqui
(Source- Freddy Daruwala)
Kancha Cheena in Agneepath was a menacing villain who was portrayed as larger than life
Sanjay Dutt as Kancha Cheena
(Source- Sanjay Dutt)
Prakash Raj played the main antagonist in Singham and delivered a stellar performance
Prakash Raj as Jaykant Shikre
(Source- Prakash Jha)
Ashutosh Rana's portrayal of the vicious maniac in Sangharsh was a key highlight of the film
Ashutosh Rana as Lajja Shankar Pandey
(Source- Ashutosh Rana)
Saif Ali Khan played the deadly villain Langda Tyagi in Omkara, and he did a remarkable job
Saif Ali Khan as Langda Tyagi
(Source- Pinkvilla)
Shakti Kapoor as Crime Master Gogo
(Source- Shakti Kapoor)
Dr. Dang’s character in Karma was a villainous role and it turned out to be a remarkable one
Anupam Kher as Dr. Dang
(Source- Anupam Kher)
