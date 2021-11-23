AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

Nov 23, 2021

Iconic villains of Bollywood

ENTERTAINMENT

Padmaavat's Alauddin Khilji was one of the greatest on-screen villains in recent years in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji

(Source- Ranveer Singh)

Freddy Daruwala was terrific in Holiday and his villainous performance won the hearts of the audience

Freddy as Shadab Ali Farooqui

(Source- Freddy Daruwala)

Kancha Cheena in Agneepath was a menacing villain who was portrayed as larger than life

Sanjay Dutt as Kancha Cheena

(Source- Sanjay Dutt)

Prakash Raj played the main antagonist in Singham and delivered a stellar performance

Prakash Raj as Jaykant Shikre

(Source- Prakash Jha)

Ashutosh Rana's portrayal of the vicious maniac in Sangharsh was a key highlight of the film

Ashutosh Rana as Lajja Shankar Pandey

 (Source- Ashutosh Rana)

Saif Ali Khan played the deadly villain Langda Tyagi in Omkara, and he did a remarkable job

Saif Ali Khan as Langda Tyagi

(Source- Pinkvilla)

We are drooling over this gorgeous look of Kajal Aggarwal, who wore a red saree gown, paired with a stunning sequin blouse by Gaurav Gupta

Shakti Kapoor as Crime Master Gogo

(Source- Shakti Kapoor)

Dr. Dang’s character in Karma was a villainous role and it turned out to be a remarkable one

Anupam Kher as Dr. Dang

(Source- Anupam Kher)

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Films slated to release in 2022

Click Here