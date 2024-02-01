Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
fEBRUARY 01, 2024
Ideas to steal from celebrity weddings
Most of us get our wedding mood board ideas from celebs. But here are some lessons that every bride and groom-to-be must learn from Bollywood's celeb weddings
B’town Wedding Inspiration
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Emphasize the importance of loved ones by hosting a close-knit ceremony at home, proving that intimacy can outshine extravagance
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia and Ranbir: Home is Where the Heart Is
Make your bridal entry memorable with a special song that resonates with your love story, adding a personal soundtrack to your big day
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Kiara and Sid: Musical Bridal Entry
Combine a private, grand celebration with traditional glamour, showing that a wedding's magnitude isn't lessened by its secrecy
Deepika and Ranveer: A Luxurious Secret Affair
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
From coordinated outfits to matching decor, focus on detail-oriented planning and end your celebration with heartfelt thank-you messages to guests
Anushka and Virat: Precise Planning & Coordination
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Infuse your wedding with elements that reflect your personality, making your special day uniquely yours
Parineeti and Raghav: Introduce Personalized Elements
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
Vicky and Katrina: The Sundowner Photoshoot
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
You can have a similar photoshoot for your wedding by capturing the magical moments as the sun sets
Celebrate your union with ceremonies honoring both backgrounds, like Priyanka's Catholic and Hindu weddings, symbolizing the beautiful blend of different cultures
Priyanka and Nick: Cultural Harmony
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Sonam and Anand: Big fat wedding
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Organise a three-day lavish affair with a special mehendi celebration and Sangeet revelries followed by a grand reception
Varun and Natasha: Intimate Wedding
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Opt for an intimate low-key wedding with close ones
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.