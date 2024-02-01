Heading 3

Ideas to steal from celebrity weddings

Most of us get our wedding mood board ideas from celebs. But here are some lessons that every bride and groom-to-be must learn from Bollywood's celeb weddings

B’town Wedding Inspiration 

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Emphasize the importance of loved ones by hosting a close-knit ceremony at home, proving that intimacy can outshine extravagance

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia and Ranbir: Home is Where the Heart Is

Make your bridal entry memorable with a special song that resonates with your love story, adding a personal soundtrack to your big day

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

Kiara and Sid: Musical Bridal Entry

Combine a private, grand celebration with traditional glamour, showing that a wedding's magnitude isn't lessened by its secrecy

Deepika and Ranveer: A Luxurious Secret Affair

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

From coordinated outfits to matching decor, focus on detail-oriented planning and end your celebration with heartfelt thank-you messages to guests

Anushka and Virat: Precise Planning & Coordination

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Infuse your wedding with elements that reflect your personality, making your special day uniquely yours

Parineeti and Raghav: Introduce Personalized Elements

Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

Vicky and Katrina: The Sundowner Photoshoot

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

You can have a similar photoshoot for your wedding by capturing the magical moments as the sun sets

Celebrate your union with ceremonies honoring both backgrounds, like Priyanka's Catholic and Hindu weddings, symbolizing the beautiful blend of different cultures

Priyanka and Nick: Cultural Harmony

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Sonam and Anand: Big fat wedding

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Organise a three-day lavish affair with a special mehendi celebration and Sangeet revelries followed by a grand reception

Varun and Natasha: Intimate Wedding

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Opt for an intimate low-key wedding with close ones 

