Idols Who Could Be K-drama Stars

J-Hope's infectious energy and bright smile could light up any rom-com. His natural charm would make him a lovable and comedic leading man

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope (BTS)

Soobin's visuals and height would make for the perfect second lead syndrome

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Soobin (TXT)

G-Dragon's unique style and magnetic personality would add a fresh and intriguing element to rom-coms. His versatility as an artist could translate well into acting

Image:  YG Entertainment

G-Dragon (BIGBANG)

Suga's calm and collected demeanor with a hint of hidden charm would make him an interesting rom-com lead. His ability to surprise with his expressions would captivate the audience

Suga (BTS)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

DK is the main vocalist of the boy group SEVENTEEN. DK would be the perfect lead for a Rom-Com because he can make viewers fall in love with him with his sweet and romantic personality

DK (SEVENTEEN)

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

Chen's soulful voice and endearing personality could translate well into rom-com acting. His emotional depth would make for heartfelt romantic moments

Chen (EXO)

Image: SM Entertainment

JB's strong presence and natural leadership qualities could shine in a rom-com. His ability to balance intensity and charm would create engaging characters

 Jay B (GOT7)

Image: GOT7, Warner Music

Mingyu is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN. Mingyu would be the perfect lead for a Rom-Com because he has the ability to portray both cool and romantic characters

Mingyu (SEVENTEEN) 

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

The oldest BTS member has all qualities of a K-drama star and we're just waiting for his acting debut

Jin (BTS)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC 

Kai's exceptional dancing skills and captivating stage presence could translate into memorable rom-com performances. His charisma and charm would be hard to resist

Kai (EXO)

Image:  SM Entertainment

