Idols Who Could Be K-drama Stars
J-Hope's infectious energy and bright smile could light up any rom-com. His natural charm would make him a lovable and comedic leading man
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope (BTS)
Soobin's visuals and height would make for the perfect second lead syndrome
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Soobin (TXT)
G-Dragon's unique style and magnetic personality would add a fresh and intriguing element to rom-coms. His versatility as an artist could translate well into acting
Image: YG Entertainment
G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
Suga's calm and collected demeanor with a hint of hidden charm would make him an interesting rom-com lead. His ability to surprise with his expressions would captivate the audience
Suga (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
DK is the main vocalist of the boy group SEVENTEEN. DK would be the perfect lead for a Rom-Com because he can make viewers fall in love with him with his sweet and romantic personality
DK (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Chen's soulful voice and endearing personality could translate well into rom-com acting. His emotional depth would make for heartfelt romantic moments
Chen (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment
JB's strong presence and natural leadership qualities could shine in a rom-com. His ability to balance intensity and charm would create engaging characters
Jay B (GOT7)
Image: GOT7, Warner Music
Mingyu is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN. Mingyu would be the perfect lead for a Rom-Com because he has the ability to portray both cool and romantic characters
Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
The oldest BTS member has all qualities of a K-drama star and we're just waiting for his acting debut
Jin (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Kai's exceptional dancing skills and captivating stage presence could translate into memorable rom-com performances. His charisma and charm would be hard to resist
Kai (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment