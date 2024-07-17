Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

Entertainment

JULY 17, 2024

If Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara cast were dishes


Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara taught us to embrace life's adventures, cherish friendships, and savor every moment- just like enjoying a delicious meal with all its diverse flavors

Cherish 

Video: Excel movies Instagram 

From the spice of unexpected journeys to the sweetness of cherished memories, this film has been a feast for our hearts

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Beautiful reminder 

An iconic dish that combines Indian spices with British flair, much like Arjun's blend of Indian roots and a polished international lifestyle

ARJUN, CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Fun, full of surprises, and loved by everyone, much like Imran's witty and adventurous personality

IMRAN, PANI PURI

Image: Excel movies Instagram 

Comforting, reliable, and deeply satisfying, similar to Kabir's grounded and dependable nature

KABIR, DAL MAΚΗAΝΙ 

Image: Excel movies Instagram 

Refreshing, delightful, and sweet, much like Laila's free-spirited and charming character

LAILA, MANGO KULFI

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

spicy, rich, and bold, just like Natasha's intense and passionate persona

NATASHA, Chicken chettinad

Image: Excel movies Instagram 

Fresh, zesty, and full of flavor, reflecting Nuria's lively and vibrant personality that added a burst of excitement to the group

NURIA, SALSA

Image: Excel movies Instagram 

Inspirational 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Just like a well-prepared meal, this movie leaves a lasting taste of joy and inspiration

Celebrating 13 Years of ZNMD

Image: Excel movies Instagram 

Cheers to 13 years of unforgettable moments and life lessons

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here