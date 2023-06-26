Heading 3

JUNE 26, 2023

Ileana D'cruz and her pregnancy journey

Ileana is an Indian actress who has appeared in Hindi, Tamil And Telugu films

Ileana D'Cruz

Image: Ileana D'Cruz’s Instagram

The actor announced her pregnancy on April 18 2023 and created a buzz on social media

Image: Ileana D'Cruz’s Instagram

Pregnancy

The actor, who has jetted off with her secret boyfriend for her babymoon, conducted an AMA session 

Fans Interaction

Image: Ileana D'Cruz’s Instagram

The actor has been very positive about weight gain and it ‘doesn't matter’ to her as she prioratizes the little human inside her

Weight gain

Image: Ileana D'Cruz’s Instagram

Cravings

Image: Ileana D'Cruz’s Instagram

The Barfi star craves for Indian food like Butter Chicken and Naan

Image: Ileana D'Cruz’s Instagram

Overwhelming

Ileana’s most overwhelming experience was hearing the baby’s heartbeat for the first time 

The journey of pregnancy is a roller coaster of emotion but to sum it up it has made her humble

Journey

Image: Ileana D'Cruz’s Instagram

While she enjoys the babymoon, she also enjoys the hiccups and the baby kicks

Best feeling

Image: Ileana D'Cruz’s Instagram

Weird Cravings

Image: Ileana D'Cruz’s Instagram

Pregnancy brings a lot of weird cravings while Ileana’s was Mini Carrots

Image: Ileana D'Cruz’s Instagram

Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull released in 2021

Work-front

