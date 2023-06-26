Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 26, 2023
Ileana D'cruz and her pregnancy journey
Ileana is an Indian actress who has appeared in Hindi, Tamil And Telugu films
Ileana D'Cruz
The actor announced her pregnancy on April 18 2023 and created a buzz on social media
Pregnancy
The actor, who has jetted off with her secret boyfriend for her babymoon, conducted an AMA session
Fans Interaction
The actor has been very positive about weight gain and it ‘doesn't matter’ to her as she prioratizes the little human inside her
Weight gain
Cravings
The Barfi star craves for Indian food like Butter Chicken and Naan
Overwhelming
Ileana’s most overwhelming experience was hearing the baby’s heartbeat for the first time
The journey of pregnancy is a roller coaster of emotion but to sum it up it has made her humble
Journey
While she enjoys the babymoon, she also enjoys the hiccups and the baby kicks
Best feeling
Weird Cravings
Pregnancy brings a lot of weird cravings while Ileana’s was Mini Carrots
Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull released in 2021
Work-front
