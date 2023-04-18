Heading 3

 Arpita Sarkar 

APRIL 18, 2023

Ileana D'Cruz Announces Pregnancy 

Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

Barfi actress Ileana D’Cruz is pregnant and shared the news with her followers on Instagram. She is expecting her first baby soon 

Ileana D’Cruz is pregnant 

Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

The actress took to her Instagram account to share the good news on 18th April 

Date of announcement 

Ileana D’Cruz shared two adorable pictures to make the announcement 

Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

Sweetest pictures

Ileana shared the newborn baby’s bodysuit and ‘And so the adventure begins’ is written on it

Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

Newborn baby’s bodysuit

Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

‘Mama’ pendant 

Ileana shared a picture of a ‘Mama’ pendant 

“Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling” - Ileana D’Cruz wrote as a caption for her pregnancy news 

Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

Pregnancy caption

Ileana’s mother Samira D'Cruz commented on her post, “Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby…can't wait”

Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

Congratulations from family

Ileana D’Cruz is showered with love and congratulatory messages from her lovely fans 

Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

Fans congratulated her

Several years ago, it was reported that Ileana was dating an Australian photographer, Andrew Kneebone. However, in 2019, the two parted ways

Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

Ileana’s relationships

Recently, reports claimed that Ileana is in a relationship with Sebastian Laurent Michel, actress Katrina Kaif's brother. However, Ileana has not spoken about her relationship status yet

Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

Rumoured relationship 

