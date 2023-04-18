APRIL 18, 2023
Ileana D'Cruz Announces Pregnancy
Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram
Barfi actress Ileana D’Cruz is pregnant and shared the news with her followers on Instagram. She is expecting her first baby soon
Ileana D’Cruz is pregnant
Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram
The actress took to her Instagram account to share the good news on 18th April
Date of announcement
Ileana D’Cruz shared two adorable pictures to make the announcement
Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram
Sweetest pictures
Ileana shared the newborn baby’s bodysuit and ‘And so the adventure begins’ is written on it
Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram
Newborn baby’s bodysuit
Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram
‘Mama’ pendant
Ileana shared a picture of a ‘Mama’ pendant
“Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling” - Ileana D’Cruz wrote as a caption for her pregnancy news
Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram
Pregnancy caption
Ileana’s mother Samira D'Cruz commented on her post, “Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby…can't wait”
Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram
Congratulations from family
Ileana D’Cruz is showered with love and congratulatory messages from her lovely fans
Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram
Fans congratulated her
Several years ago, it was reported that Ileana was dating an Australian photographer, Andrew Kneebone. However, in 2019, the two parted ways
Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram
Ileana’s relationships
Recently, reports claimed that Ileana is in a relationship with Sebastian Laurent Michel, actress Katrina Kaif's brother. However, Ileana has not spoken about her relationship status yet
Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram
Rumoured relationship
