Ileana D’Cruz slays in flowy dresses
Prerna Verma
OCT 29, 2022
FASHION
Video: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram
We all dream of a comfy and perfect beach dress and Ileana is nailing it in this white flowy dress.
Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram
Ileana looks gorgeous in this abstract print gown with a plunging neckline and flowy sleeves.
Image: Ileana D’Cruz
Ileana stuns in this black sheer dress and it makes for perfect beach wear.
Video: Ileana D’Cruz
Ileana D’Cruz gives girl-next-door vibes in this black flowy gown.
Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram
This summer dress is absolutely stunning with a bow in the front and the thigh-high slit.
Image: Ileana D'cruz Instagram
Take cues from Illeana on how to stand out at a party in this red princess gown.
Image: Ileana D'cruz Instagram
Ileana looks pretty in this peach gown cut out at the waist.
Image: Ileana D'cruz Instagram
Ileana stands alone in the middle of the desert and poses in her electric blue gown.
Image: Ileana D’Cruz Image
Ileana slays in this polka dot dress and gives a retro vibe.
Image: Ileana D’Cruz Image
Here’s how to look like a star and make everyone speechless.
