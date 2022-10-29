Heading 3

Ileana D’Cruz slays in flowy dresses

 Prerna Verma

OCT 29, 2022

FASHION

Video: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

We all dream of a comfy and perfect beach dress and Ileana is nailing it in this white flowy dress.

The beach vibe

Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

Ileana looks gorgeous in this abstract print gown with a plunging neckline and flowy sleeves.

The kaftan style gown

Image: Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana stuns in this black sheer dress and it makes for perfect beach wear.

Beauty in black

Video: Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana D’Cruz gives girl-next-door vibes in this black flowy gown.

Twirling around

Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

This summer dress is absolutely stunning with a bow in the front and the thigh-high slit.

The happy dance

Image: Ileana D'cruz Instagram

Take cues from Illeana on how to stand out at a party in this red princess gown.

Red carpet ready

Image: Ileana D'cruz Instagram

Ileana looks pretty in this peach gown cut out at the waist.

Pretty in peach

Image: Ileana D'cruz Instagram

Ileana stands alone in the middle of the desert and poses in her electric blue gown.

The desert rose

Image: Ileana D’Cruz Image

Ileana slays in this polka dot dress and gives a retro vibe.

The retro queen

Image: Ileana D’Cruz Image

Here’s how to look like a star and make everyone speechless.

The style icon

