Im Si wan K-dramas you can’t miss
Im Siwan captivates as Heo Yeom in this historical romance. A young civil servant's love story unfolds in the Joseon Dynasty
Image: MBC
Moon Embracing The Sun
Im Siwan's Jang Geu-Rae pursues dreams in professional baduk. A poignant journey at One International showcases resilience amid life's challenges
Image: tvN
Misaeng: Incomplete Life
Im Siwan navigates a royal love triangle as the Crown Prince in Goryeo. Friendship and love collide in this historical drama.
The King In Love
Image: MBC
Im Siwan's Yoon Jong Woo faces eerie experiences in Seoul's Eden apartment. A suspenseful thriller unfolds as shady tenants create a chilling atmosphere.
Strangers From Hell
Image: OCN
Im Siwan portrays Ki Seon Gyeom, a track athlete struggling with social interactions. This drama explores love, communication, and personal growth
Run On
Image: JTBC
Im Siwan stars in Summer Strike, narrating the touching encounter between Lee Yeo Reom and An Dae Beom.
Summer Strike
Image: ENA
Im Siwan's Hwang Dong Joo navigates a unique storyline at the National Tax Office. A compelling drama following the success of Run On
Tracer
Image: OCN
Im Si Wan plays Yoon Yang Ha, the adopted brother in a wealthy family. Love, rivalry, and family dynamics shape this compelling drama
Triangle
Image: MBC
Following High Kick Season 3, Im Siwan stars in director Jeon Jin Soo's sitcom Standby
Standby
Image: MBC
Im Si Wan portrays young Lee Jang Il in this drama filled with intrigue and character evolution
Man from the Equator
Image: MBC