PUJYA DOSS

june 04, 2024

Entertainment

Im Si wan K-dramas you can’t miss

Im Siwan captivates as Heo Yeom in this historical romance. A young civil servant's love story unfolds in the Joseon Dynasty

Image: MBC

Moon Embracing The Sun

Im Siwan's Jang Geu-Rae pursues dreams in professional baduk. A poignant journey at One International showcases resilience amid life's challenges

Image: tvN

Misaeng: Incomplete Life

Im Siwan navigates a royal love triangle as the Crown Prince in Goryeo. Friendship and love collide in this historical drama.

The King In Love

Image: MBC

Im Siwan's Yoon Jong Woo faces eerie experiences in Seoul's Eden apartment. A suspenseful thriller unfolds as shady tenants create a chilling atmosphere.

Strangers From Hell

Image: OCN

Im Siwan portrays Ki Seon Gyeom, a track athlete struggling with social interactions. This drama explores love, communication, and personal growth

Run On

Image: JTBC

Im Siwan stars in Summer Strike, narrating the touching encounter between Lee Yeo Reom and An Dae Beom.

Summer Strike

Image: ENA

Im Siwan's Hwang Dong Joo navigates a unique storyline at the National Tax Office. A compelling drama following the success of Run On

Tracer

Image: OCN

Im Si Wan plays Yoon Yang Ha, the adopted brother in a wealthy family. Love, rivalry, and family dynamics shape this compelling drama

Triangle

Image: MBC

Following High Kick Season 3, Im Siwan stars in director Jeon Jin Soo's sitcom Standby

Standby

Image: MBC

Im Si Wan portrays young Lee Jang Il in this drama filled with intrigue and character evolution

Man from the Equator

Image: MBC

