Shruti Mehta

entertainment

JULY 01, 2023

Imlie-GHKKPM: Shows with love triangles 

Zee TV’s show Kumkum Bhagya is famous for the love connection of Prachi, Ranbir, and Rhea

Kumkum Bhagya 

Image: Tina Philip’s Instagram 

Be it Karan-Preeta-Rishabh or Rajveer-Palki-Shaurya, love triangles are Kundali Bhagya’s A game 

Image: Zee TV’s Instagram 

Kundali Bhagya 

The audience is a bit underwhelmed with Rajeev’s lack of stance and his unclear choices between Parineet and Neetii 

Parineetii

Image: Ankur Verma’s Instagram 

Sai, Virat, and Pakhi’s complicated love triangle entertained the audience. The show is set to embrace another love triangle with the new generation 

Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 

Image :Star Plus’s Instagram

Udaariyaan 

Image: Twinkle Arora’s Instagram 

Jasmine’s obsession killed Fateh and Tejo. Will Harleen turn out to be the same and harm Ekam and Nehmat? Watch Udaariyaan to find out!

Image: Star Plus’s Instagram 

Imlie

Malini, Aditya, and Imlie? Or Imlie, Athrava, and Chini? The show is based on the concept of love triangles and it continues to be a TRP topper 

The viewers were not very thrilled with the show’s concept. But the complicated feelings of Eisha-Armaan-Veer hooked them

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal 

Image: Reem Shaikh’sInstagram 

This show is notorious for the complicated relationship that it features, the affair of Kavya and Vanraj, and now the obsession of Maya for Anuj

 Anupamaa

Image:Mandalsa Chakraborty Instagram 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2

Image: Pooja Banerjee Instagram 

Are two sisters falling in love with the same person? Watch Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 to see Pihu and Prachi fall in love with Raghav 

Image: Star Plus’s Instagram 

The third generation of this show has raised the complexity levels. First Abhimanyu-Aarohi- Akshara, and now Abhimanyu-Akshara-Abhinav 

 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai 

