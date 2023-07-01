Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
entertainment
JULY 01, 2023
Imlie-GHKKPM: Shows with love triangles
Zee TV’s show Kumkum Bhagya is famous for the love connection of Prachi, Ranbir, and Rhea
Kumkum Bhagya
Image: Tina Philip’s Instagram
Be it Karan-Preeta-Rishabh or Rajveer-Palki-Shaurya, love triangles are Kundali Bhagya’s A game
Image: Zee TV’s Instagram
Kundali Bhagya
The audience is a bit underwhelmed with Rajeev’s lack of stance and his unclear choices between Parineet and Neetii
Parineetii
Image: Ankur Verma’s Instagram
Sai, Virat, and Pakhi’s complicated love triangle entertained the audience. The show is set to embrace another love triangle with the new generation
Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Image :Star Plus’s Instagram
Udaariyaan
Image: Twinkle Arora’s Instagram
Jasmine’s obsession killed Fateh and Tejo. Will Harleen turn out to be the same and harm Ekam and Nehmat? Watch Udaariyaan to find out!
Image: Star Plus’s Instagram
Imlie
Malini, Aditya, and Imlie? Or Imlie, Athrava, and Chini? The show is based on the concept of love triangles and it continues to be a TRP topper
The viewers were not very thrilled with the show’s concept. But the complicated feelings of Eisha-Armaan-Veer hooked them
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Image: Reem Shaikh’sInstagram
This show is notorious for the complicated relationship that it features, the affair of Kavya and Vanraj, and now the obsession of Maya for Anuj
Anupamaa
Image:Mandalsa Chakraborty Instagram
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2
Image: Pooja Banerjee Instagram
Are two sisters falling in love with the same person? Watch Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 to see Pihu and Prachi fall in love with Raghav
Image: Star Plus’s Instagram
The third generation of this show has raised the complexity levels. First Abhimanyu-Aarohi- Akshara, and now Abhimanyu-Akshara-Abhinav
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai
