Pujya Doss

November 1, 2023

Entertainment

Importance of Yellow Umbrella in K-dramas

K-dramas often showcase couples under yellow umbrellas, but what's the story behind this romantic symbol?

IMAGE: SBS

Yellow Umbrella Love Scenes

People believe that finding love under a yellow umbrella means a love that endures the tests of time and distance, binding hearts forever

IMAGE: KBS2

Eternal Love

Yellow is one of the five Obangsaek colors in Korean culture, symbolizing positivity and happiness

IMAGE: SBS

Obangsaek Colors

Yellow is the most vivid color perceptible to the human eye, enhancing its appeal

IMAGE: SBS

The Brightest Shade

Yellow is the perfect shade to celebrate love, with its vibrancy and deeper meanings

IMAGE: SBS

Symbol of Celebration

Sharing a yellow umbrella symbolizes sharing a life, supporting each other as friends, lovers, and reliable pillars

IMAGE: SBS

Sharing Life

The yellow umbrella signifies the joy of new beginnings, commitment, compassion, and, most importantly, unconditional love

A Joyous Beginning

Image: Netflix

It captures the excitement of embarking on a new relationship and all the possibilities it holds

IMAGE: KBS

Excitement of Love

In the safety of the umbrella's embrace, yellow conveys eagerness and optimism for a brighter future

Optimism for a Bright Future 

Image: JTBC

Numerous K-dramas feature couples finding happiness and romance under the yellow umbrella, creating memorable scenes and deep connections

Image: MBC

Romantic Moments in K-Dramas

