Importance of Yellow Umbrella in K-dramas
K-dramas often showcase couples under yellow umbrellas, but what's the story behind this romantic symbol?
IMAGE: SBS
Yellow Umbrella Love Scenes
People believe that finding love under a yellow umbrella means a love that endures the tests of time and distance, binding hearts forever
IMAGE: KBS2
Eternal Love
Yellow is one of the five Obangsaek colors in Korean culture, symbolizing positivity and happiness
IMAGE: SBS
Obangsaek Colors
Yellow is the most vivid color perceptible to the human eye, enhancing its appeal
IMAGE: SBS
The Brightest Shade
Yellow is the perfect shade to celebrate love, with its vibrancy and deeper meanings
IMAGE: SBS
Symbol of Celebration
Sharing a yellow umbrella symbolizes sharing a life, supporting each other as friends, lovers, and reliable pillars
IMAGE: SBS
Sharing Life
The yellow umbrella signifies the joy of new beginnings, commitment, compassion, and, most importantly, unconditional love
A Joyous Beginning
Image: Netflix
It captures the excitement of embarking on a new relationship and all the possibilities it holds
IMAGE: KBS
Excitement of Love
In the safety of the umbrella's embrace, yellow conveys eagerness and optimism for a brighter future
Optimism for a Bright Future
Image: JTBC
Numerous K-dramas feature couples finding happiness and romance under the yellow umbrella, creating memorable scenes and deep connections
Image: MBC
Romantic Moments in K-Dramas