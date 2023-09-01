Imran Khan is a well known name in the industry. The actor is known for his chocolate boy image in the rom-com phase of Bollywood
Imran Khan
Image: IMDb
Imran made his adult acting debut in 2008 with, Jaane Tu… Ya Jane Na alongwith Genelia D'Souza
Debut
Image: IMDb
In a short span of his career, Imran Khan did a total of 14 films as the lead. His last release was Katti Batti in 2015 alongwith Kangana Ranaut
Total Movies
Image: IMDb
Imran Khan did a couple of successful films in his career. The list includes- Jaane Tu.. Ya Jaane Na, Break Ke Baad, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly, I Hate Love Storys, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu
Successful Films
Image: Imran Khan's Instagram
The actor took a break after a series of flops including Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Katti Batti
Acting Break
Image: Imran Khan's Instagram
And now after 8 years, Imran Khan has hinted at his comeback in Bollywood
Comeback
Image: Imran Khan's Instagram
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actor is in advanced talks with Abbas Tyrewala for an exciting project. Tyrewala earlier had directed his debut film, Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na
Advance Talks
Image: Imran Khan's Instagram
Moreover, the project is said to be a spy action drama series for a leading OTT giant. The Delhi Belly actor has to undergo some physical transformation for his role
Spy Action Series
Image: Imran Khan's Instagram
Imran Khan will play the role of an Intelligence officer in the yet untitled OTT series. Abbas Tyrewala will direct it, while Sidharth Roy Kapur films is set to bankroll the project
Direction & Production
Image: Imran Khan's Instagram
The pre-production of the series is going on in full swing. The filming of the untitled project is expected to begin by the end of 2023. Once the paperwork is done, the makers will make its official announcement