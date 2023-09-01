Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

september 01, 2023

Imran Khan's Bollywood comeback

Imran Khan is a well known name in the industry. The actor is known for his chocolate boy image in the rom-com phase of Bollywood 

Imran Khan

Image: IMDb 

Imran made his adult acting debut in 2008 with, Jaane Tu… Ya Jane Na alongwith Genelia D'Souza

Debut

Image: IMDb 

In a short span of his career, Imran Khan did a total of 14 films as the lead. His last release was Katti Batti in 2015 alongwith Kangana Ranaut

 Total Movies

Image: IMDb 

Imran Khan did a couple of successful films in his career. The list includes- Jaane Tu.. Ya Jaane Na, Break Ke Baad, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly, I Hate Love Storys, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Successful Films

Image: Imran Khan's Instagram 

The actor took a break after a series of flops including Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Katti Batti

Acting Break

Image: Imran Khan's Instagram

And now after 8 years, Imran Khan has hinted at his comeback in Bollywood

 Comeback

Image: Imran Khan's Instagram

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actor is in advanced talks with Abbas Tyrewala for an exciting project. Tyrewala earlier had directed his debut film, Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na

Advance Talks

Image: Imran Khan's Instagram

Moreover, the project is said to be a spy action drama series for a leading OTT giant. The Delhi Belly actor has to undergo some physical transformation for his role

Spy Action Series

Image: Imran Khan's Instagram

Imran Khan will play the role of an Intelligence officer in the yet untitled OTT series. Abbas Tyrewala will direct it, while Sidharth Roy Kapur films is set to bankroll the project

Direction & Production

Image: Imran Khan's Instagram

The pre-production of the series is going on in full swing. The filming of the untitled project is expected to begin by the end of 2023. Once the paperwork is done, the makers will make its official announcement 

Announcement

Image: Imran Khan's Instagram

Pinkvilla 

information source

Image: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here