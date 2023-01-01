Heading 3

January 03, 2024

Imran Khan’s hit songs

Featured in the movie I Hate Luv Storys, this song is a melodious, upbeat track that reflects the budding romance between the characters

Sadka 

Image: IMDb

From the movie Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, this fun and peppy song humorously portrays the story of a character who can't dance

Pappu Can't Dance Saala 

Image: IMDb

 A soulful and melodious song from the movie Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, is written to cheer up the girl Aditi

Image: IMDb

Kabhi Kabhi Aditi 

 The title track of the movie "I Hate Luv Storys," this song is a mix of playful lyrics and an energetic tune 

I Hate Luv Story

Image: IMDb

 A poignant, emotional song from the movie "I Hate Luv Storys," expressing the feeling of incompleteness and longing in love

Bin Tere

Image: IMDb

 An energetic and vibrant song from the movie "Gori Tere Pyaar Mein," featuring catchy beats and playful lyrics. It's a fun, dance-worthy track 

Chingam Chabake 

Image: IMDb

 A heartfelt and emotional track from the movie "Break Ke Baad," expressing the feeling of incompleteness and longing in a relationship

Adhoore

Image: IMDb

An energetic and quirky song from the movie "Delhi Belly," known for its catchy beats and playful, tongue-in-cheek lyrics

Bhaag Bhaag D.K. Bose 

Image: IMDb

A comforting and reassuring song from the movie "Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu," representing a supportive and understanding relationship

I Am With You

Image: IMDb

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

Image: IMDb

A celebratory and lively song from the movie "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan," capturing the excitement and joy to find brother ki dulhan 

