From the movie Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, this fun and peppy song humorously portrays the story of a character who can't dance
Pappu Can't Dance Saala
A soulful and melodious song from the movie Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, is written to cheer up the girl Aditi
Kabhi Kabhi Aditi
The title track of the movie "I Hate Luv Storys," this song is a mix of playful lyrics and an energetic tune
I Hate Luv Story
A poignant, emotional song from the movie "I Hate Luv Storys," expressing the feeling of incompleteness and longing in love
Bin Tere
An energetic and vibrant song from the movie "Gori Tere Pyaar Mein," featuring catchy beats and playful lyrics. It's a fun, dance-worthy track
Chingam Chabake
A heartfelt and emotional track from the movie "Break Ke Baad," expressing the feeling of incompleteness and longing in a relationship
Adhoore
An energetic and quirky song from the movie "Delhi Belly," known for its catchy beats and playful, tongue-in-cheek lyrics
Bhaag Bhaag D.K. Bose
A comforting and reassuring song from the movie "Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu," representing a supportive and understanding relationship
I Am With You
Mere Brother Ki Dulhan
A celebratory and lively song from the movie "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan," capturing the excitement and joy to find brother ki dulhan
