Imran to Zaira: Actors who quit acting November 17, 2020
Imran Khan who is famous for his movies Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na & I Hate Luv Storys has quit acting
His best friend Akshay Oberoi revealed in an interview with Navbharat Times that Imran has left acting for the right reasons
Imran Khan was last seen in the film Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut in 2015
Dangal fame Zaira Wasim, announced she will quit acting with a lengthy Facebook post last year before the release of The Sky Is Pink
Smriti Irani shared how she quit acting when she became an MP
Namrata Shirodkar got married to South superstar Mahesh Babu, eventually taking an exit from her career
Asin bid adieu to her acting career post her marriage in 2016
Twinkle Khanna turned into an Indian author, newspaper columnist, interior designer, film producer after quitting acting
The actress revealed the same on the infamous chat show Koffee with Karan
Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan recently announced on social media that she has quit acting
For more updates on Bollywood, Follow PINKVILLA Click Here