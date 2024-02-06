Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
February 06, 2024
Imtiaz Ali movies to watch
Imtiaz Ali is a prominent Indian filmmaker known for his distinctive storytelling, seamlessly blending romance with introspection and cultural exploration
Imtiaz Ali
Image: IMDb
A chance encounter on a train leads to a transformative journey for two contrasting individuals, played by Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: IMDb
Jab We Met (2007)
Ranbir Kapoor stars as a struggling musician who finds fame but grapples with personal demons, exploring the price of artistic passion
Image: IMDb
Rockstar (2011)
A young woman, played by Alia Bhatt, is kidnapped, leading to an unexpected journey that becomes a voyage of self-discovery
Highway (2014)
Image: IMDb
Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, Tamasha explores the blurred lines between reality and performance as the characters rediscover themselves in Corsica
Tamasha (2015)
Image: IMDb
The film juxtaposes two love stories set in different eras, exploring the evolving dynamics of relationships over time
Love Aaj Kal (2009)
Image: IMDb
Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia star in this tale of arranged marriage and unexpected love, marking Imtiaz Ali's directorial debut
Socha Na Tha (2005)
Image: IMDb
Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)
Image: IMDb
Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, the film follows a tour guide and a woman on a journey across Europe, exploring love, self-discovery, and companionship
Imtiaz Ali produces this modern retelling of the classic love story, exploring the intensity and challenges of passionate love
Laila Majnu (2018)
Image: IMDb
Love Aaj Kal 2 (2020)
Image: IMDb
A spiritual sequel to Love Aaj Kal, this film navigates the complexities of love in the modern world, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.