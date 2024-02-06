Imtiaz Ali movies to watch

Heading 3

Imtiaz Ali is a prominent Indian filmmaker known for his distinctive storytelling, seamlessly blending romance with introspection and cultural exploration

Imtiaz Ali

A chance encounter on a train leads to a transformative journey for two contrasting individuals, played by Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Jab We Met (2007)

Ranbir Kapoor stars as a struggling musician who finds fame but grapples with personal demons, exploring the price of artistic passion

Rockstar (2011)

A young woman, played by Alia Bhatt, is kidnapped, leading to an unexpected journey that becomes a voyage of self-discovery

Highway (2014)

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, Tamasha explores the blurred lines between reality and performance as the characters rediscover themselves in Corsica

Tamasha (2015)

The film juxtaposes two love stories set in different eras, exploring the evolving dynamics of relationships over time

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia star in this tale of arranged marriage and unexpected love, marking Imtiaz Ali's directorial debut

Socha Na Tha (2005)

Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, the film follows a tour guide and a woman on a journey across Europe, exploring love, self-discovery, and companionship

Imtiaz Ali produces this modern retelling of the classic love story, exploring the intensity and challenges of passionate love

Laila Majnu (2018)

Love Aaj Kal 2 (2020)

A spiritual sequel to Love Aaj Kal, this film navigates the complexities of love in the modern world, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

